Gainesville, FL

Florida keeps 4-Star OL Knijeah Harris home

By Chad Simmons about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Knijeah Harris made his decision to be a Gator in March.

Oklahoma put up a strong fight. Texas A&M hung around. Alabama, Miami, and Michigan State were among the final six schools on his list too, but Knijeah Harris has committed to Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound four-star interior offensive lineman out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced his decision on May 7, but he made up his mind back in March.

“It was at a spring practice,” Harris told On3 that he knew he was a Gator. “On my second visit to Florida in spring, I knew it. Watching the players at practice, seeing the coach’s coach, and getting a feel for how everyone was committed made me want to be part of the team.

“I made my mind up that day.”

Harris visited the Swamp four times this spring, and on his last visit, for the spring game, he let Billy Napier and the staff in on his decision.

“I let the offensive line coaches (Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton) know first. Then, before the spring game, I met with coach Napier in his office and told him. Everyone was excited. It was just right.”

The new staff at Florida changed everything

Jamar Chaney (Florida analyst) played a role in this decision too. Florida was the first school to offer Harris and Chaney delivered that news during his first stint in Gainesville. That connection helped Florida get back in this race.

The new staff closed the deal.

“I visited Florida before, with the old staff there, and the feeling now is completely different. It is a big difference. If the old staff was still there, I wouldn’t be going to Florida. They probably would not have been in my top six.

“This staff changed everything. It is much more like a family under coach Napier. He has a plan, everyone there is fully invested in the team, and the players and the staff are together.

“The change changed everything for me.”

Harris is a believer in Napier, the staff he has put together, and the plan he has moving forward.

“Coach Napier is very detailed and he has everyone working for the same goal. From the coaches to the players to the support staff – all want the same thing. Coach Napier could have left for other jobs, but he waited for the right one, and that is Florida.

“He is going to do big things. We have to win the state in recruiting, and when we do, we will compete at the national level. The plan is in place under coach Napier.”

Florida checked all the boxes

In the end, Oklahoma was the biggest competition for Florida with Harris. The Aggies showed him a lot on the official visit to College Station, but at that time, Harris’ mind was already made up.

He through the process, but when it came down to it, the decision was not too difficult.

“Florida just had what I was looking for,” Harris said. “With the coaching changes, it just made it right for me.

“The opportunity to play early at Florida is there. It has that home feeling for me. My trust is fully in the new coaching staff. The academics are top five in the country for public schools.

“Florida is right for me.”

Harris is locked in with the Gators and he is ready for the future in the SEC.

“This commitment means a lot to me. I get to play for the home state school in the SEC. At Florida, I will get to go against the best competition in practice and in games.

“It is close to home, the staff cares about the players, and this is big for me and my family.”

Former Michigan DB Sammy Faustin announces transfer destination

Michigan Wolverines football has lost nine transfers out of the program this offseason — one of them being defensive back Sammy Faustin, who has found a new home. He announced his commitment to UMass on his Twitter account. At UMass, Faustin will be reunited with former Michigan defensive coordinator...
Gators Coaches, Players React to Florida's Back-to-Back Commits

The Florida Gators landed two big-time commitments over the weekend for their 2023 recruiting class, marking perhaps the start of what is expected to be an impressive first full-cycle haul for head coach Billy Napier since he became the man in charge late last year. The team was able to...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
DeSantis: Florida prepared if US heads into recession

Gov. Ron DeSantis, when suggesting President Joe Biden's economic policies will "plunge the United States into a recession," says Florida will be prepared. At a news conference last week announcing funding for flood control and water management projects in Lee County, he said that while inflation continues to worsen, Florida's economy is strong, with revenue exceeding expectations.
The University of Florida is one of the "Most Haunted Campuses in the Country"

the auditorium at University of Florida in Gainesville, FLUfgatorman at English Wikipedia Public domain. When a teen or adult who wants to go back to school is looking for a college to go to, I wonder if they ever considered the school's haunted status as a qualifier on whether to apply or not? If I had known about the University of Florida earning a spot on the "50 Most Haunted Colleges in the Country" list, I might have paid attention a lot more.
The Oldest Building in Florida, According to the Discoverer

The United States is considered a young country in comparison to older countries like China and Japan. But that doesn't mean that there aren't very old buildings within the United States. The website the Discoverer recently released a list of the oldest buildings in each of the fifty states. The task wasn't straightforward because the site had to carefully consider what constitutes an actual building structure and whether a newer structure added to a ruin or an old foundation would count as a building.
Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. "I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I've known him for a while so I know he wants what's best for me," Thiero said to On3. "They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be."
Buchholz student selected for a great honor on the national level

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Buchholz High School student is representing Alachua county on the national stage. BHS senior Navya Tripathi is one of 27 Florida students selected for the honor and one of 620 students nationwide. She had to complete several essay assignments as part of the application process.
Elite 4-Star LB Tausili Akana Locks in USC Visit

Akana's speed, athleticism and explosiveness jumps off the video screen when watching his Hudl Video. At 7v7 events he showcases impressive cover Skills and agility. Akana is one of the dudes who'll be in the conversation for plenty of accolades come December. He's already committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
