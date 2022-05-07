Florida keeps 4-Star OL Knijeah Harris home

Knijeah Harris made his decision to be a Gator in March.

Oklahoma put up a strong fight. Texas A&M hung around. Alabama, Miami, and Michigan State were among the final six schools on his list too, but Knijeah Harris has committed to Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound four-star interior offensive lineman out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced his decision on May 7, but he made up his mind back in March.

“It was at a spring practice,” Harris told On3 that he knew he was a Gator. “On my second visit to Florida in spring, I knew it. Watching the players at practice, seeing the coach’s coach, and getting a feel for how everyone was committed made me want to be part of the team.

“I made my mind up that day.”

Harris visited the Swamp four times this spring, and on his last visit, for the spring game, he let Billy Napier and the staff in on his decision.

“I let the offensive line coaches (Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton) know first. Then, before the spring game, I met with coach Napier in his office and told him. Everyone was excited. It was just right.”

The new staff at Florida changed everything

Jamar Chaney (Florida analyst) played a role in this decision too. Florida was the first school to offer Harris and Chaney delivered that news during his first stint in Gainesville. That connection helped Florida get back in this race.

The new staff closed the deal.

“I visited Florida before, with the old staff there, and the feeling now is completely different. It is a big difference. If the old staff was still there, I wouldn’t be going to Florida. They probably would not have been in my top six.

“This staff changed everything. It is much more like a family under coach Napier. He has a plan, everyone there is fully invested in the team, and the players and the staff are together.

“The change changed everything for me.”

Harris is a believer in Napier, the staff he has put together, and the plan he has moving forward.

“Coach Napier is very detailed and he has everyone working for the same goal. From the coaches to the players to the support staff – all want the same thing. Coach Napier could have left for other jobs, but he waited for the right one, and that is Florida.

“He is going to do big things. We have to win the state in recruiting, and when we do, we will compete at the national level. The plan is in place under coach Napier.”

Florida checked all the boxes

In the end, Oklahoma was the biggest competition for Florida with Harris. The Aggies showed him a lot on the official visit to College Station, but at that time, Harris’ mind was already made up.

He through the process, but when it came down to it, the decision was not too difficult.

“Florida just had what I was looking for,” Harris said. “With the coaching changes, it just made it right for me.

“The opportunity to play early at Florida is there. It has that home feeling for me. My trust is fully in the new coaching staff. The academics are top five in the country for public schools.

“Florida is right for me.”

Harris is locked in with the Gators and he is ready for the future in the SEC.

“This commitment means a lot to me. I get to play for the home state school in the SEC. At Florida, I will get to go against the best competition in practice and in games.

“It is close to home, the staff cares about the players, and this is big for me and my family.”