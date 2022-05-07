ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia rookies take to NFL minicamp - Packers and Eagles

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wfDr_0fWMwvOn00
Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles were two of the first teams to start rookie minicamps, and with that we got to see what the four Georgia Bulldogs drafted between those two teams look like in their new colors.

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were both first round picks for the Packers while the Eagles selected Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick before getting one of the biggest steals of the draft in the third round, taking Nakobe Dean. All four of the draftees were participants in their new team’s practices – especially notable given some of the injury concerns surrounding Dean that factored into his draft day drop.

Green Bay Packers – Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt

Walker compared the transition from college to the pros to the one he had to make going from Crisp County to Georgia back in 2018. He was a highly touted prospect, just like he is now as a first-round pick, but it took time to adjust and get used to things at the next level.

“This is kind of the same thing coming from high school to Georgia and now I’m coming from Georgia to Green Bay. This is the league of course, but football is still football,” Walker said. “It’s kind of new beginnings for everybody. It’s an area that I’ve got to grow in, coming to a new place and a new organization, but overall, it’s been pretty good.”

Walker and Wyatt have the added benefit of coming in together, just like Davis and Dean do up in Philly, but they also have a former teammate of theirs that’s paved the way. Eric Stokes was the Packers’ first round pick in 2021, and he sat down with the two of them to share some insight and knowledge on Green Bay, the city, the organization and what life is like in the NFL.

“We always call each other brother, regardless,” Wyatt said on his relationship with Walker. “Mother or not, same daddy or not. Stokes my brother. Matter of fact, these are my brothers here right now. Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark, all these my brothers now.”

Philadelphia Eagles – Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean

As for Davis and Dean, their day saw them workout with their new team before making the trip over for the Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff game against the Miami Heat.

On the field though, it was just like old times for the pair of Bulldogs. Davis stood up for Dean with the media, speaking on the draft day drop, while Dean stayed a little bit more even keeled as he spoke on the topics saying that it’s not a concern or motivation of his one bit.

“The fact that I slid in the draft is not my primary or secondary motivation… Or my tertiary,” Dean said.

“Nakobe is a first-round caliber player. I believe that, no matter where he got picked,” Davis added. “It doesn’t matter where you start. It’s about where you finish. And I’m sure Nakobe is going to finish as one of the greats when all is said and done.”

Most other teams are operating on a May 13-15 schedule for rookie minicamp. That means that we’ll get the first taste of the other 11 draftees from Georgia’s record-setting draft class with their new teams next week.

Want the best Georgia content?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning and his family are surely celebrating his wife, Ashley Manning, on this special day. The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Ashley Manning, have two children together. Peyton and Ashley were married in 2001. Ashley Manning is a native of Tennessee. She reportedly met her future husband through...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Robdemovsky
The Spun

Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. One of them reportedly won't be back. According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks front office has a shocking belief about Malik Willis

With the Russell Wilson era in Seattle now firmly in the back view mirror, the Seattle Seahawks begin the most difficult transitional journey that there is for an NFL franchise, which is escaping quarterback purgatory. With prospects like Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corrall all...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Bears Rookie Being Mentored by Current Packers Starter

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Kenny Pickett addresses hand size concerns following NFL Draft

Former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett was the first and only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, even with concerns about his hand size. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. At his introductory press conference with the Steelers, Pickett was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy