Georgia rookies take to NFL minicamp - Packers and Eagles

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles were two of the first teams to start rookie minicamps, and with that we got to see what the four Georgia Bulldogs drafted between those two teams look like in their new colors.

Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were both first round picks for the Packers while the Eagles selected Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick before getting one of the biggest steals of the draft in the third round, taking Nakobe Dean. All four of the draftees were participants in their new team’s practices – especially notable given some of the injury concerns surrounding Dean that factored into his draft day drop.

Green Bay Packers – Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt

Walker compared the transition from college to the pros to the one he had to make going from Crisp County to Georgia back in 2018. He was a highly touted prospect, just like he is now as a first-round pick, but it took time to adjust and get used to things at the next level.

“This is kind of the same thing coming from high school to Georgia and now I’m coming from Georgia to Green Bay. This is the league of course, but football is still football,” Walker said. “It’s kind of new beginnings for everybody. It’s an area that I’ve got to grow in, coming to a new place and a new organization, but overall, it’s been pretty good.”

Walker and Wyatt have the added benefit of coming in together, just like Davis and Dean do up in Philly, but they also have a former teammate of theirs that’s paved the way. Eric Stokes was the Packers’ first round pick in 2021, and he sat down with the two of them to share some insight and knowledge on Green Bay, the city, the organization and what life is like in the NFL.

“We always call each other brother, regardless,” Wyatt said on his relationship with Walker. “Mother or not, same daddy or not. Stokes my brother. Matter of fact, these are my brothers here right now. Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark, all these my brothers now.”

Philadelphia Eagles – Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean

As for Davis and Dean, their day saw them workout with their new team before making the trip over for the Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff game against the Miami Heat.

On the field though, it was just like old times for the pair of Bulldogs. Davis stood up for Dean with the media, speaking on the draft day drop, while Dean stayed a little bit more even keeled as he spoke on the topics saying that it’s not a concern or motivation of his one bit.

“The fact that I slid in the draft is not my primary or secondary motivation… Or my tertiary,” Dean said.

“Nakobe is a first-round caliber player. I believe that, no matter where he got picked,” Davis added. “It doesn’t matter where you start. It’s about where you finish. And I’m sure Nakobe is going to finish as one of the greats when all is said and done.”

Most other teams are operating on a May 13-15 schedule for rookie minicamp. That means that we’ll get the first taste of the other 11 draftees from Georgia’s record-setting draft class with their new teams next week.

Want the best Georgia content?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.