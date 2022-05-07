ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ohio State senior deputy athletics director Jocelyn Gates expected to leave program

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
Ohio State shuffled its schedule in the future. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio State senior deputy athletic director Jocelyn Gates is expected to leave for a job with a search firm named TurnkeyZRG, according to a report. Gates arrived in Columbus less than a year ago from Boston College, where she had been the Eagles’ Senior Woman Administrator and had a stint with South Florida prior to that as well.

Gates was named the 2020 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Administrator of the Year while in Boston, and took her talents to Columbus where she was asked to lead several major tasks for the Buckeye football program, most importantly building the non-conference schedule that includes a Power Five opponent and two FBS programs.

“South Florida taught me how to grind,” Gates said in her Ohio State introductory press conference last year. “They taught me how to ask and not be scared for the answer ‘no’ … Something else I learned about football in general is just to be present. Be there, listen, and don’t be afraid to make the decisions that you need to make in collaboration. That’s really important as well.”

Gates will take her athletics administration credentials into the field of talent recruitment in sports, entertainment, music and media for the foreseeable future.

Dwayne Haskins Family Foundation announces plans for scholarship fund

The Dwayne Haskins Family Foundation has come up with a new way to ensure the legacy of the fallen Ohio State quarterback never fades away. Tuesday, on what would have been Haskins’ 25th birthday, the foundation announced plans for a scholarship in his name.

“This is a tribute to Dwayne Haskins Jr., born on May 3, 1997, turning 25 today,” an Instagram post read. “Please join use for a moment of silence at 8 p.m. tonight for one minute and reflect on the memories that he has brought to your life with his affectionate smile.

“The Haskins Family Foundation will be establishing a scholarship fund in his name. Feel free to donate at HaskinsFamilyFoundation.com.”

