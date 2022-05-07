One dead in Longmeadow car crash, one critically injured

A Connecticut community is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old girl who died in an accident on her family's farm. Ellie Kuslis was fatally injured on Saturday afternoon, the Watertown Police Department said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. After arriving at a field on Barnes Road,...
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
Police have tentatively identified a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer Sunday as a young Palmer man, but have declined to publicly name him until the identification is confirmed. The man was walking on the eastbound side of the highway between the center and left...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Current and former employees of Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck detailed sickening scenes of animal abuse and death, according to arrest warrants for owner David Rivera Jr. and former manager Daniel Luna. Naugatuck police arrested both men Monday on several charges related to animal cruelty, illegal euthanization, and reckless endangerment,...
A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
After a forensic sketch was released, police received tips from across the country. A woman found dead in the Merrimack River last week has been identified, according to police. She is 38-year-old Katie Gorfinkle of Concord, N.H. When Gorfinkle’s body was initially found in Bow, police circulated a forensic artist’s...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said.
According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing.
Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened.
Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
MENDON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and his teenage son are the victims of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in their car becoming submerged in a Mendon pond, according to authorities. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office identified the victims as 34-year-old Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, of Attleboro, and...
A 25-year-old area woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2. The crash took place in East Hartford around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 5, said the Connecticut State Police. When troopers arrived on the scene, an investigation found Wanda Figueroa, age 25, of Hartford, with serious injuries and...
More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
One person is dead following a two-car crash on Route 125 in Kingston, New Hampshire, on Friday night. Kingston Police responded to the crash shortly before 9:40p.m. on Friday. One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
