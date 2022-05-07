ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

One dead in Longmeadow car crash, one critically injured

By Dave Canton
 3 days ago
One person is dead following a one-car crash in Longmeadow early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Longmeadow Police, officers responded to the report of a car crash in the area...

