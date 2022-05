HOUSTON – Two twelve-year-old BMX racers know a thing or two about speed and are proving just how talented they are on the track as they head to the World Championships in France. LJ Harashe and CJ Rivera are close friends that met on the tracks and have been practicing at Rockstar Energy Bike Park in Greenspoint perfecting their skills. The boys have advanced to participation in regional BMX biking events and most recently, traveled to South Carolina to a National Qualifier event where they were placed on the US BMX Team.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO