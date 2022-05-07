ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Fallon celebrates Armed Forces Day

By Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group
 3 days ago
FALLON -- Fallon’s Armed Forces Day celebration is May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Churchill County Fairgrounds. This family friendly event encourages Churchill County residents and people from surrounding communities to support the military.

The event features a craft fair and vendors, food, a poker run, honor garden, family games and entertainment. There will also be a cornhole competition, bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, many games and fun for all ages.

Senate candidates and U.S. Army veteran Capt. Sam Brown will be a featured speaker. Another guest speaker is Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox.

A Poker Chip Run and motorcycle games are also planned.

Top Gun Raceway has taken an active role with the Armed Forces Day activities. The raceway is bringing a number of race cars to the event, and a car show featuring vehicles from the exhibitors in the surrounding area is also planned. Rattlesnake Raceway will also have race cars at Armed Forces Day.

During the day, Top Gun will hand out tickets and free passes and have shirts for sale. Spectators will also be able to select the Best of Show.

For information on entering a vehicle, contact 775-298-1534 or topgundragstrip@yahoo.com . For information on the full celebration call Essie at 775-315-6571.

