10 Personal Cooling Products to Keep You Comfortable This Summer

Whether you're running outside or working at a construction site, the summer heat can make spending time outdoors tricky. Being uncomfortably hot is one thing, but prolonged exposure to the heat can also lead to illness.

Warning signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion can include nausea and heat cramps (muscle cramps in the legs and abdomen, heavy sweating, fatigue and thirst), says Mark Conroy, MD , emergency medicine and sports medicine physician at The Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

That's where cooling products come in. Personal cooling products are helpful because they "cool the blood" and "help exchange heat between the blood vessels that are moving through your body," Dr. Conroy adds.

Here are the best personal cooling products worth your money.

How We Chose

We tapped a physician for their recommendations and tips on finding the best cooling products, and narrowed down our top picks based on the following criteria:

Effectiveness

Portability

Breathability

Cost

1. YQXCC 4-Pack Cooling Towels

Cooling towels come highly recommended by Dr. Conroy because they're effective at bringing down the body's core temperature and these ones from YQXCC fit the bill.

Made of microfibers and cooling technology, these towels keep sweat at bay and can stay cool for up to three hours. They also come in a waterproof plastic pouch with a carabiner clip, making them convenient to travel, camp or run with.

2. CQR Tactical Pants

Whether you're hiking or working outside in the heat, breathable, cooling clothing always comes in handy, and this pair from CQR works wonders.

Made from a blend of cotton and polyester fibers and Ripstop fabric, these tactical pants are breathable, comfy and water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor use in the summer.

(Psst: Planning a hike? Don't forget these essential pieces of hiking gear .)

3. JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan

In addition to using water bottles and towels, portable fans can also serve as body cooling products in the heat.

This one from JISULIFE does triple-duty as a fan, flashlight and backup power bank. On one charge, the device provides up to 21 hours of fan use.

What's more, the device is so compact that it can fit into your pocket.

4. Elvira 32oz Water Bottle

One of the best ways to prevent overheating and dehydration caused by extreme heat is by staying hydrated, and this Elvira Water Bottle will help you stay on track.

"Anything that can bring fluids with you so that you're not having to search it out is key," says Dr. Conroy.

What sets this bottle apart from the rest is that it features motivational time markers and quotes to remind you of your daily water or electrolyte intake. Just fill, sip, repeat.

5. Vibrelli Hydration Pack

If you're out in the heat for extended periods of time, you may want to add a hydration backpack to your list.

Beyond being comfortable and lightweight, this pack from Vibrelli holds up to two liters of water and has a bite valve for easy water access.

6. Dreo Tower Fan With Remote

Live in a home without a cooling system? Try this floor fan from Dreo.

It has six speeds and three modes: normal, natural, and sleep. Use the oscillating feature, which rotates airflow 90 degrees, to cool down your home quicker.

Plus, try these eight other ways to cool down a room without AC .

7. Evian Facial Spray

Using a facial spray is another effective and affordable way to keep cool during heat waves, and this Evian Facial Spray gets the job done.

Each 1.7 fluid ounce spray is packed with balanced mineral water, which the brand touts as hydrating and refreshing.

8. Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheet Set

If you're a hot sleeper, you may benefit from these cooling sheets . Made of bamboo viscose, the sheets adapt to your body temperature to keep you cool and hold moisture at bay.

The sheets are also super soft and have a hotel-quality feel.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet.

Complete your summer bedding set with a cooling mattress , cooling comforter or duvet cover along with some keep-you-cool silk pajamas .

9. EasYeah Cooling Patches

These patches use hydrogel technology to disperse a cooling effect. Each patch is soft and flexible, so you can place it wherever you need cooling.

Each pad is skin-safe and is made from non-toxic ingredients, making it unlikely to cause a reaction.

10. O2COOL Misting Fan

O2COOL's Misting Fan uses three methods to keep you cool: convection, conduction and evaporation.

The fan blows air to keep heat away, and the mister uses cold water to keep your internal body temperature down.

Plus, it's wearable so you can take it with you whenever you're on the go.

What to Look for in Cooling Products

1. Portability

The best cooling products are ones that you can take with you. Dr. Conroy recommends portable fans, cooling towels and hydration backpacks.

2. Breathability

If you're purchasing clothes, they should be made of breathable and moisture-wicking materials, such as linen and cotton.

Additionally, cooling clothes should have a looser fit and be lightweight. Dr. Conroy recommends steering clear of nylon and wool, as those materials tend to trap heat.

3. Hydration

If you're opting for a water bottle or hydration pack, check to make sure they hold a sufficient amount of water. This amount can range, but typically between 32 ounces and two liters of water is good.

4. Cost

Prices of cooling products depend on the type of product you're purchasing. Clothing and smaller gadgets are priced starting at $14. Choose a product that meets both your lifestyle and budget needs.