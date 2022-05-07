ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Squash Returns to Grand Central Station With Olympic Aspirations

By Asli Pelit
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjnvV_0fWMpIar00

Click here to read the full article.

After more than two years off the calendar, the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions is back in New York’s Grand Central Station for its 24th edition in the iconic location.

“This is the most convenient location in the world,” John Nimick, the president of Squash Engine and the tournament producer, told Sportico . “We use this tournament to promote the sport. Being able to show squash to 20,000 people a day is a remarkable opportunity.” Those eyeballs are needed to secure sponsorships, but they’re also an important part in the sport’s attempt to court the International Olympic Committee.

“We qualify under the Olympic principles,” Nimick said, “We qualify in every characteristic of the guidelines for Los Angeles 2028. And we satisfy them, like gender parity, relevance, cost-effectiveness, lots of things. But I think the negative for squash is that the IOC officials and the broadcast officials don’t think they’re going to drive the incremental viewership they need to make that impact.”

In that sense, the Grand Central matches, which take place inside a glass cube that costs $1.5 million to install and remove, may not close the deal. The matches take place in one of the most public spaces in New York, but there are only 500 assigned seats, and the business is built 25% on sponsorship, 25% on VIP hospitality packages and 50%ticket sales. A box for the final cost $2,800 for four people. “We do very well with private equity firms, venture capital firms, securities firms, banks,” Nimick said.

However, financiers who live in New York have never been IOC’s target market. The sport is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but has never been included in the Olympic Games. The effort to join the 2024 Games were unsuccessful, but there is still hope for 2028. “If we make it, it would have a material impact on the sport globally,” Nimick said.

The J.P. Morgan Tournament is not the only tournament to bring attention to the sport. Squash is played in 185 countries by more than 10 million players. In the U.S., Squash Engine produces the Oracle Netsuite Open in San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza, and on top of these two prestige tournaments, over 200 tournaments take place a year. However, the most famous squash tournament takes place thousands of miles away from New York, in another iconic location, in New Cairo, near the pyramids. “That’s the granddaddy of them all,” Nimick said. “That tournament was started by the former President Hosni Mubarak, who played squash.”

Mobarak is not the only Egyptian interested in the sport. The world’s top players are Egyptian, including this year’s favorites Ali Farag and Nouran Gohar, and so is the father of this year’s favorite, Amanda Sobhy. If Sobhy wins, she could be the first American to win the tournament. “The country with the biggest impact in the sport in Egypt,” Nimick said.

The Egyptian dominance will be tested on Saturday, and the $1.5 million glass box will be dismantled and stored until next year.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton Join Chelsea Bidding in Harris/Blitzer Group

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have joined the bidding for English soccer giant Chelsea, according to someone familiar with the plans. The two stars, among the highest paid athletes in the world, have joined a group led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. The group is one of the three remaining bidders for the soccer team, which is expected to fetch more than $4 billion. The Chelsea sale is entering the final stages, as prospective buyers prep final offers and add new investors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Golf League Pitches PGA Players in Bid to Beat Norman Tour

Click here to read the full article. If you thought Greg Norman’s LIV Golf operation was the only new series of tournaments in which 12 teams of four would compete in 54-hole Ryder Cup style matches for (lots of) guaranteed money, you were wrong. The Premier Golf League, founded by Andy Gardner, came up with the format first. The Saudi Public Investment fund expressed interest as an early backer before splitting off to pursue its own version of the same idea, which turned into Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational series. While Norman vacuumed up headlines about the initiative, the PGL hasn’t given up....
GOLF
Sportico

Tiger Preps for PGA Championship as Mickelson LIV Deal Takes Shape

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened in golf over the last seven days, but the flurry of headlines produced little clarity. On Tuesday, the PGA of America released the list of players who’d registered for the PGA Championship, which will take place May 19-22, and both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the defending champion, were signed up. Woods even made a Thursday scouting trip to the host venue, Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., although he hasn’t said for sure if he’ll tee it up and probably won’t until days before the event. Mickelson, on the other hand, emerged...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Sportico

NWSL Challenge Cup Bonuses Multiply With UKG Sponsorship

Click here to read the full article. The winners of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup will walk away with bonus checks 10 times bigger than expected thanks to the tournament’s first presenting sponsor, UKG. As part of the three-year partnership, UKG has committed to supersizing the Challenge Cup’s prize pool this year and incrementally each year thereafter for the teams that make the final, as well as expanding the payouts to include semifinalists. New NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said the raised bonuses will sit on equal footing with the men’s soccer equivalent, the U.S. Open Cup, a pay equity landmark for the...
MLS
Sportico

Serrano-Taylor MSG Fight Generating Real Revenue and Big Paydays

Click here to read the full article. Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) and Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) will face off for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight boxing title Saturday night. The event is being touted as a meaningful moment in women’s sports history. It is the first time a women’s bout—boxing or MMA—will headline a fight night at Madison Square Garden. Serrano and Taylor will also become the first pair of women to earn seven figures (record paydays for both) on the same card in boxing history. But Matchroom Sports chairman Eddie Hearn was clear, this is a market-driven, not purpose-driven, event....
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportico

Arctos Sports Partners’ Assets Balloon to More Than $3.9 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Sports private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners disclosed it began the year with $3.94 billion of assets under management, according to a recent filing with Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s about $1 billion more than the firm had in October. Arctos disclosed to the SEC those assets in an annual Form ADV, a requirement for firms that manage investor money. The form doesn’t detail Arctos’ investments beyond its focus “on the professional sports industry and sports franchise owners.” Sportico has reported that the fund is a limited partner in six MLB teams, controls large...
MLB
Sportico

Cardinal Sports, Hot Paper Lantern Form $100M Startup Accelerator

Click here to read the full article. Financial services business Cardinal Sports Capital and marketing firm Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport are combining efforts into an accelerator program that will, in part, help Cardinal invest up to $100 million in sports betting and sports technology ventures and use the resources of both businesses to hone startups’ approaches. “A lot of startups have great ideas, great management groups, but need access to capital to grow,” Cardinal partner Scott Secord said in a video call. “Especially in the sports gaming space, you don’t have the luxury of taking your time to get from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Farag
Person
Amanda Sobhy
Person
Nouran Gohar
Person
Hosni Mubarak
Sportico

Tyson Fury Can Pocket $35M, as 94,000 Boxing Fans Pack Wembley

Click here to read the full article. Big nights in boxing usually have a few things in common: Las Vegas, near-midnight start times for the main event, and arenas that hold fewer than 20,000 fans. But Vegas-based promoter Top Rank is taking a different approach with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Saturday, staging a blockbuster fight in the heart of London with nearly 100,000 fans in attendance, an undercard start time of 2 p.m. ET, and Fury and Dillian Whyte expected to enter the ring around 5 p.m. “It used to be that the U.S. was the economic-centric hub for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

All-Women’s Sports Network Adds Athletes Unlimited, LPGA to Platform Plans

Click here to read the full article. A group of women’s sports leagues and properties has partnered with the coming Women’s Sports Network—a 24/7 streaming network from Fast Studios dedicated exclusively to women’s sports that makes its debut in June. Content from Athletes Unlimited (a network of women’s sports leagues that includes softball, volleyball, lacrosse and basketball), the LPGA, U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the World Surf League (WSL) and the Women’s Football Alliance (a professional tackle-football league founded in 2009) will bolster the new network’s early programming. Fast Studios, which launched in 2021, declined to comment on financial arrangements with partners, including...
TENNIS
Sportico

Fanatics Could Gain From Buying Proven Sports Betting Tech Stack

Click here to read the full article. Those waiting on Fanatics’ long-anticipated first move into sports betting will need to wait a little longer. The company disputes recent reports suggesting it has agreed to a deal with Amelco. While it remains to be seen if Fanatics and Amelco are ultimately able to strike a partnership, Chris Grove (CEO, American Affiliate) says Fanatics would be wise to acquire a proven tech stack “on which it can build the unique Fanatics sports betting experience.” By doing so, the company could cut down on the time it needs to launch a product—a competitive...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Sporticast: Randy Levine on the Yankees’ $7 Billion Empire

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with New York Yankees president Randy Levine about the business of the world’s most valuable sports team. Sportico recently valued the 27-time World Series champions at $7.01 billion, higher than any NFL, EPL or NBA franchise. Levine, who has been with the team for 22 years, talks about how late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner hired him to grow not just the business of the team itself, but also ancillary opportunities in which the Yankees could be equity partners. Some of those moves have been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Summer Squash#Grand Central#Squash Returns#Squash Engine#Ioc
Sportico

Musk’s Twitter May Tout Free Speech, but Contracts Still Govern Gaffes

Click here to read the full article. One recurring theme in Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is his advocacy of free speech. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” Musk tweeted on Monday. “And Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” Musk’s specific plans to promote free speech are unknown. They might stay that way for a while, too. Musk is not expected to take control of the platform for several months, pending reviews by shareholders and regulators. Yet once he takes over, Musk is expected to...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Football Coach Supreme Court Case Pits Religious Freedom vs. Coercion

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. The case centers on whether a public high school football coach has a First Amendment right to pray with his players after games. Several of the justices seemed supportive of Joseph Kennedy, who was an assistant football coach at Bremerton (Wash.) High School between 2008 and 2015. Kennedy ran afoul of school district administrators when his postgame activities included kneeling at the 50-yard line and praying for about 15 to 30 seconds. Some of Kennedy’s players joined him. Kennedy...
BREMERTON, WA
Sportico

Fanatics Adds Lydia Jett, Jonathan Mildenhall to Board Amid Growth

Click here to read the full article. Fanatics has added two board members as it pushes into new areas like NFTs, trading cards and sports betting. The company has appointed SoftBank managing partner Lydia Jett and TwentyFirstCenturyBrand executive chair Jonathan Mildenhall to help provide strategic vision and industry experience at a time of rapid growth. The Fanatics board, chaired by CEO Michael Rubin, is now comprised of 10 people. “Fanatics is in the midst of incredible transformation and the deep expertise and insight that Lydia and Jonathan both bring to the board will be vital as we unlock a new digital experience...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Sports Betting Industry Can Only Ignore Motorsports for So Long

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Ross Fruin, CEO and founder of GridRival. There has never been a better time for U.S. sports betting. Over 100 million Americans in 32 states are now able to place a legal wager on their favorite sporting pastimes, with more states likely to legalize in the coming months and years. The American Gaming Association estimates that nearly $8 billion was put down on Super Bowl LVI, and over 17% of American adults planned to wager sums predicted to be over $3 billion on this year’s March Madness. Sports teams across all...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Social Media, NIL Demands Can Take Toll on College Athlete Mental Health

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Pat Coyle, founder of Day Off Social, a campaign to protect college athletes and promote mental health. As the real world and the digital world converge, and as digital profits increase, there has been a simultaneous rise in mental health issues suffered by every segment of society, including athletes. The implications are important for the sports industry at every level, especially in college. If the digital gold rush is putting college athletes at risk of mental health problems, what can we do about it? Mental health is such a recognizable...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sportico

Military Mulls Massive Recruiting Plan to Enlist College Athletes

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. military is actively discussing an initiative, proposed by a defense contractor, to fund athletic scholarships for tens of thousands of college athletes each year in exchange for their mandatory service. Over the last seven months, the proposal, which would not include football and basketball players, has reached military and civilian leaders throughout the Department of Defense and key members of Congress. It has been pitched as a solution to inefficient recruiting within the armed forces—which spend billions on recruits who fail basic training—and financial unease in college sports, where athletic departments face...
MILITARY
Sportico

Using Data Analysis to Drive Smarter Sports Facility Construction

Click here to read the full article. The uncertainty of today’s post-pandemic environment makes data-driven decisions more important than ever. Intuition and anecdotal evidence alone won’t suffice; franchise and venue owners must leverage multifaceted industry data to ensure long-term project success. Guidance in the form of sound estimating, objective problem solving, and ROI-focused insights will contribute to strong capital investments. Analytics is not a new concept within the sports industry. Teams have been using data to make strategic business, player-personnel, and gameplay decisions for years. Similarly, experienced construction companies rely heavily upon historical cost, schedule, and material databases to estimate project...
MLS
Sportico

Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan to Invest in $30 Million Cricket Stadium Near L.A.

Click here to read the full article. The Knight Riders Group (KRG), backed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, alongside actor Juhi Chawla and businessman Jay Mehta, is investing in a 10,000-capacity cricket stadium near Los Angeles, as reported in Variety. Located at a 15-acre land parcel in Great Park, Irvine, Southern California, some 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, the plan is driven by Major League Cricket (MLC). The org has revealed that an exclusive negotiating agreement with the city of Irvine to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals has been approved. The investment in the stadium is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy