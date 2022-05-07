ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Hospitalizations Tick Up Again in San Diego County, Reaching 106 Friday

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Alvarado Hospital in the College East neighborhood. Photo by Chris Stone

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals was 106, a slight increase from earlier in the week, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Friday, 13 were being treated in intensive care.

On Thursday, San Diego County counted 1,926 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the past three days as the number of infections reported each week has increased significantly, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

A total of 4,110 cases were reported during the past week compared to 2,977 infections identified the previous week. The percentage of positive cases in tests reported to the county was 5.2%, up more than 1.5% from this time last month.

With these wave of cases coming before prom and graduation season, the county HHSA on Thursday reminded parents and teens to get up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and to take other preventive measures to avoid getting sick.

“When large groups of people gather indoors, the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 increases,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. “Having all the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask indoors, washing your hands and taking other precautions is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

More than 2.95 million or 93.7% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.61 million or 83.1% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,310,571 or 58.2% of 2,252,277 eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.

“Vaccinations are still the best protection we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Kaiser said. “However, treatments reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for people who get COVID-19, whether they have been vaccinated or not. Treatment is available throughout San Diego.”

The county’s cumulative totals increased to 763,422 infections and 5,244 deaths as of Thursday’s data. The county is only reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.

San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA
