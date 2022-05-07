ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian Who Walked onto Roadway Struck, Injured in Bay Terraces

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQ8r2_0fWMnWCr00
An officer interviews the driver of the pickup truck. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A male pedestrian was struck and injured in a collision in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, police reported Saturday.

San Diego Police were called at 8:39 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of South Woodman St., where they learned a 39-year-old man was driving a gray 2021 Toyota Tacoma southbound when the pedestrian walked into the roadway, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The Toyota struck the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital with multiple fractures, Heims said. The driver was uninjured and cooperated with police.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the crash and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Toyota Tacoma#Police#Traffic Accident#City News Service
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy