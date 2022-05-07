Pedestrian Who Walked onto Roadway Struck, Injured in Bay Terraces

An officer interviews the driver of the pickup truck. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A male pedestrian was struck and injured in a collision in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, police reported Saturday.

San Diego Police were called at 8:39 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of South Woodman St., where they learned a 39-year-old man was driving a gray 2021 Toyota Tacoma southbound when the pedestrian walked into the roadway, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The Toyota struck the pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital with multiple fractures, Heims said. The driver was uninjured and cooperated with police.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the crash and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.