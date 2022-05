Free summer meals will be available to all children ages 1 to 18 from June 6 to July 22. Meals will be available Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children must be present to receive a meal. Meals will be served inside the building.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO