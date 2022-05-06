ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Roe V. Wade: What's next for the anti-abortion movement?

NPR
 4 days ago

If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade next month, it'll be a huge win for groups opposed to abortion. Overturning that landmark decision has been the motivating force for groups like the National Right to Life Committee for decades. So if they do notch this victory, we wanted to...

www.npr.org

NPR

Republicans aim to paint all Democrats as radicals when it comes to abortion

What do Republicans do if they finally get what they want on abortion? The party has campaigned to overturn Roe v. Wade for decades. The Supreme Court now seems very close to doing that, and that throws the field open for potential legislation. Senate Democrats already plan to vote to make abortion rights into law, which is very unlikely to pass but reflects their position. Some Republicans have talked about state or even national abortion bans, which would be very unpopular. NPR senior political editor and correspondent, Domenico Montanaro is tracking the Republican approach. Domenico, good morning.
NPR

Roe's Legal Fate Is Unclear. But Studies Already Show Who'd Likely Be Hit Hardest

Debates about the status of Roe v. Wade continue after the Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked last week. This week, the Senate is planning to vote on legislation that would codify abortion rights into a federal law, but it's likely to fail given the 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans. That means abortion access will be left up to states — and some already have restrictive abortion laws.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Salon

Susan Collins' challenge: Call for the impeachment of Brett Kavanaugh

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a self-styled moderate who postures as a defender of reproductive rights, has said repeatedly in recent years that she would not support a Supreme Court nominee who demonstrates "hostility" to Roe v. Wade.
NPR

Advocates in New York are working to further secure abortion access

A Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade could throw abortion rules to the states. Each state legislature would make its own judgment about when, if ever, to allow abortion. That debate is complicated because so many people cross state lines. Some states talk of abortion restrictions that would reach into other states. Advocates in New York are working to protect people who legally provide abortion to residents from out of state. Caroline Lewis reports.
NPR

What reproductive rights look like around the world

As the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, here's a look at abortion rights and access around the world. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, many states will respond by outlawing abortion or passing new restrictions on abortion. And as closely as Americans will be watching, the rest of the world will be, too. The debate over abortion rights is, of course, not only an American debate. Several countries have changed their abortion laws recently in Europe, in Latin America. So we are going to devote these next few minutes to digging in on what factors may be unique to America and what parts resonate overseas to exploring why the possibility that Roe could be struck down is generating so much attention beyond our borders.
NPR

News brief: GOP abortion strategy, Nebraska primary, Sri Lanka protests

If the Supreme Court should change or overturn Roe v. Wade, it would lead to legislative battles on abortion rights all across the country. The biggest action would be in states, not Congress. No abortion legislation is likely to pass the divided U.S. Senate just now. But that would not stop the parties from trying. Senate Democrats already plan a vote that would codify abortion rights. And Senate Republicans have begun talking of a nationwide ban if they should regain control. This underlines a challenge for Republicans because such a ban is one of their core positions, and it's also very unpopular.
