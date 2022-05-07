The Boston Celtics found a formula from 3-point range against the Milwaukee Bucks - but is it sustainable?

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics quickly discovered that their strategy of double-teaming superstar Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was not a good one, but by the time they had an idea of how to counter that approach, the game was already lost.

In Game 2, the Celtics only covered The Greek Freak with a stronger, big swingman in order to prevent the possibility of an open shooter for Giannis to pass the ball to when he can’t get downhill while moving the ball to hit open 3s at high volume. That worked very well, helping Boston blow out the Bucks to even the series up at 1 game apiece before the play shifted to Wisconsin.

Now, the Celtics head to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the East semis with a formula that worked against the Bucks and their unstoppable force of a player — can Boston expect their approach to work in Game 3 on the road?

The hosts of ESPN’s “NBA Today” debated whether the Celtics should lean into what got them their last win, or if they can expect the Bucks to change things up as well in the video embedded above.

