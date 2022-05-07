Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department is hosting today a Public Safety Fair.

A man serving two life sentences for murder died Saturday at Kern Valley State Prison. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the man’s death as a homicide and the man’s cellmate has been segregated from the rest of the prison population. Officials at the Delano-area prison identified the inmate killed as 50-year-old […]
Orange County officials are warning the public about an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal” who is on the loose. Ike Souzer, 18, was released from the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange on Wednesday and transferred to a Santa Ana halfway house on electronic monitoring, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office said. At some point, he took […]
The Los Angeles Police Department has tied at least 17 gangs from South L.A. to the surge of “follow-home” robberies targeting people who wear jewelry or drive luxury vehicles throughout the city, officials said Tuesday. Police said they noticed a sudden increase in violent armed robberies that involve victims being followed from places like Melrose […]
An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said. He was treated for […]
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
Two people died and a third may be missing after a pickup truck plunged off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean at a Northern California beach, fire officials reported. The crash happened at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting his girlfriend, the woman’s father and the family dog at their Southern California home. Police say officers responding to reports of a family disturbance found the 27-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father with gunshot wounds Saturday at the residence in Oxnard. Both victims were expected to survive. The condition of the dog wasn’t immediately known. Police say it wasn’t clear if the animal was intentionally shot or struck by accident. The woman’s boyfriend, who also lived at the home, was arrested and police recovered a rifle at the scene.
A body found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday may have been underwater for as long as four decades and more bodies are likely to appear as the lake recedes due to severe drought, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
Long Beach, California – According to a new law adopted recently by the Long Beach City Council, adults and children over the age of 12 will no longer be allowed to gather in the children’s areas of city parks. The new law also states that only parents who...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It started Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m. More than 300 vehicles converged at the corner of Brundage Lane and A Street. How do police deal with 300 vehicles at one time? Answer: Not very well. It’s called a street takeover, and it can completely shut down an intersection – which […]
The Federal Trade Commission has approved a $69 million settlement with Frontier Communications over allegations the tech company misrepresented internet service speeds to customers in Riverside and Los Angeles counties.
MELROSE— The male victim found shot dead in his car in the Melrose District on Saturday, April 30, has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 22-year-old D’Trevion Turner from Bowling Green, Kentucky. On Saturday, April 30, LAPD reported at 6:21 a.m., that patrol...
