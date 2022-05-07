Raptors among teams that would be interested in Rudy Gobert

One note on Gobert: The Toronto Raptors are among the teams who would have a degree of interest in trading for him if he’s made available, sources say. Would Brooklyn be interested in Rudy Gobert? The Nets would need to include Ben Simmons in almost any trade to satisfy salary requirements.

A few Knicks/Nets notes on Rudy Gobert, the Raptors and other topics:

I got a lot of questions from @Utah Jazz fans for today’s mailbag, and I did my best to cover the biggest topics.

Plenty of thoughts on Gobert and Mitchell, other players’ trade values, and who would fit better on the roster.

New look for Rudy Gobert

I feel like this is an under-discussed factor for the Heat: Bam Adebayo does a great job seeking out contact and getting to the line.

11 points, 5/6 FTs in 1st half. Averaged 6.1 FT attempts a game in regular season. Only centers with more:

– Embiid

– Gobert

– Jokic

– Towns – 8:52 PM

NEW: Is it time for the Jazz to break up the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert tandem? @Howard Beck and I disagree — and debate — over @SInow si.com/nba/2022/05/04… – 2:53 PM

Teams continue to monitor the situation in Utah after the Jazz’s first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. If Utah decides to make major roster changes, several teams – including the Knicks – will gauge their interest on potential Donovan Mitchell trades. Teams will also gauge Utah’s interest in Rudy Gobert trades. -via SportsNet New York / May 7, 2022

Tony Jones: Rudy Gobert and his agent are waiting for their annual exit meeting with the Utah Jazz, League sources tell The Athletic. That meeting will likely determine how the two sides proceed going forward into the offseason -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / May 2, 2022

Rudy Gobert: Everyday has it’s own new “rumor” 🙄 -via Twitter @rudygobert27 / May 2, 2022