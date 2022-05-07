ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion People Are Going to Freak Out Over This $38 Accessory

By Allyson Payer
 3 days ago

One of the most enduring accessory trends of the past several seasons is undoubtedly baseball caps. They add a cool, effortless, sporty touch to any outfit and I personally think they look good...

Fashion People in Paris Wear These 5 Chic Basics, so I Will Too

When I sort through my Saved folder on IG that’s filled with outfit references, a large chunk of the fashion people included happen to live in Paris. I guess it makes sense given the appeal of that Parisian, je ne sais quoi aesthetic. Interestingly, many of the standout ensembles happen to feature elevated basics. I actually also have been living in some of the simple items in question, but some are pieces I’ve been considering and now want to test out.
My Fashion Colleagues Said These Are the Chicest Designer Sneakers Out There

There are a few key shoe silhouettes every single one of my fashion colleagues has in their closets. A great pair of sneakers is one of the said styles. After all, cool trainers not only bring that comfort factor, but they also work flawlessly for a range of forward outfits. On that note, I thought I'd get insight into the sneakers my fellow fashion editors are gravitating toward right now.
The Anti-Trend Heels That Will Never Go Out of Style

When you’re scrolling through a trend guide or the new-arrivals section at Nordstrom, do you ever feel overwhelmed? There’s always an abundance of new It items, new brands, and new trends to buy. Keeping up can sometimes feel like running a full marathon in heels, which makes the idea of investing in a great pair of shoes all the more appealing. But how does one discern which shoes are worth the hype? For me, it’s all about picking a pair of shoes that toe the line between timeless and trendy. And no shoe trend does that, in my opinion, quite like ankle-strap heels.
6 Anti-Trend Outfits That Are Peak Nancy Meyers Aesthetic

With coastal grandmother style trending on TikTok, there is no denying that it’s having a major moment. The approach to fashion and the overall aesthetic is one you might already be familiar with if you’ve watched Nancy Meyers films. In Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton takes walks down the Hamptons shoreline in pieces like oversize knits, linen pants, and bucket hats—all in a palette of cream and taupe. In It’s Complicated, Meryl Streep wears crisp button-downs and flowing trousers in shades of blue and white as she moves between the kitchen and garden of her Santa Barbara home.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
whowhatwear

I Tried the Under-$100 Trendy (But Classic) Nordstrom Jacket Our Readers Love

Since earlier this year—around the time Hailey Bieber and Rihanna started to embrace the trend—the leather-bomber comeback has been on my radar, and it is slowly (but surely) garnering more and more of my attention. More recently, I was told our readers were buying a certain marked-down Levi's style from Nordstrom like they were candy bars. I quickly messaged our editorial team to see if any of them had yet to try the piece for themselves, but when my Slack went unanswered, it was clear that I would have to be the one to hit check out if I wanted to see what all the hype was about. After all, it seemed perfect on the website, and the reviews corroborated my hunch, so how big a risk could it really be?
whowhatwear

I Almost Never Have to Return Clothes—I Can Tell These Summer Trends Are Winners

As a professional shopper, I have developed a well-trained eye when it comes to being able to quickly scan the store racks or, in this case, scroll through the best online stores for the standout pieces of the season. Because of this, my return rate is pretty low unless I'm ordering multiple sizes to find the best fit. The summer trends are aplenty this year, which means I have many more tabs open than usual at the moment, and that's saying a lot.
whowhatwear

We're Gen Z and Work in Fashion—the 30 Nordstrom Finds We Won't Shut Up About

When it comes to navigating the Nordstrom website, Who What Wear editors do it best. (We promise that statement is only a little bit biased.) Shopping is legitimately a part of our job, so we've become experts at navigating through the hundreds of pages of new arrivals, best sellers, and sale items on Nordstrom. We also love tapping Gen Z here, so why not get the opinions of the experts of both? Our Gen Z editors have pretty similar taste and are always chatting about what's new, from the latest TikTok trend to the cool sweatshirt we just saw on a new-arrivals page. Many people try to steer away from their age stereotypes, but we've decided to just embrace them full-on.
whowhatwear

I Look at Nordstrom an Hour Per Day—I'm Obsessed With These Shoes RN

Yes, I’m being serious here. I legit look at Nordstrom an hour per day. It’s a go-to retailer of mine and, as a market editor, I consistently turn to the site to find those special gems to include throughout the stories I create. While there are fantastic finds across categories, the shoe section is always particularly noteworthy. Come on, the Nordstrom shoe department? Epic.
whowhatwear

IYKYK: 6 Pairs of Off-White Sneakers That Insiders Go Crazy For

There are few designer sneakers that have achieved a level of cult following quite as Off-White sneakers have. Not only have they managed to maintain their grip on the most in-the-know sneakerheads, but they've impressed even the most discerning fashion people and celebrities alike. A creative visionary the fashion world still mourns, founder Virgil Abloh left an indelible mark on the luxury market and while his design legacy extends far beyond footwear, his sneakers are easily some of the most iconic and sought-after items that bear the Off-White label.
whowhatwear

These 12 On-Sale Items Are Wildly Good Deals—I Own and Love Each of Them

We love culling the best from the sale section of our favorite retailers. Right now we have our eye on the Madewell and ASOS sales. But it’s rare that we’ve actually tried and vetted each and every pick. Most often, we’re highlighting what we’d buy, brands we love, and styles that feel on-trend, as well as some we've tried, of course. But when our own brand Who What Wear Collection has a sale, you better believe we can vouch for each piece and highlight the details that make them special. And as the brand’s creative director, I basically hang out with these pieces all day and own a ton of them. So, I decided to pull my favorites from the latest additions to our sale section. I’m being as non-partial as possible when I say the quality is insanely high for the price, and the styles are wearable and timeless. Ahead, my top picks.
