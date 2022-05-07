ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No extension for Mitchell Robinson with Knicks?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axxUP_0fWMc5b600

Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks can agree to an extension until June 30. The two sides discussed an extension over the course of the season. At one point prior to the trade deadline, the sides were far apart on the numbers for a possible extension. Based on that, it seems that Robinson will enter the summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Source: SportsNet New York

Michael Scotto: I’ve heard some people in that front office that have an eye for Jalen Brunson. I’ve also heard there are people in the front office that could see Mitchell Robinson, who’s an unrestricted Knicks free agent, as a guy that they’d also look at. Deandre Ayton’s name has been floated out there too. My observation on this is guys like Brunson and Robinson are targets for Detroit because they’ll command less money (than Ayton). With Ayton, you’d have to give him a full max to try to get him there and out of Phoenix going into his (restricted) free agency. I think that would be tough. Whereas, with Brunson, Dallas knows there’s going to be a market for him. One of the reasons they got Spencer Dinwiddie was a hedge to cover themselves depending on what the market bears for Brunson. The Knicks have Robinson entering free agency and also have an eye for Brunson with the relationship with Leon Rose. They do need a point guard looking ahead. Immanuel Quickley is there, but it seems like he’s viewed as a microwave scorer off the bench, and Tom Thibodeau likes him off the bench in that role. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022

Robinson has played the best ball of his career lately, adding a 10-point, 16-rebound, four-block, four-assist, three-steal effort Friday to a solid run of games. An unrestricted free agent at season’s end, he has hesitated to sign an extension before free agency starts and figures to have suitors among the Pistons, the Thunder and, if they can work the cap space, the Mavericks. -via Newsday / March 14, 2022

Early free-agent rumble to pass along involving those same Knicks: Detroit is said to have a strong interest in unrestricted free agent-to-be Mitchell Robinson. -via marcstein.substack.com / March 13, 2022

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole’s knee play on Ja Morant gets major decision from NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t be punished over his alleged role in the injury of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. To recall, Poole has been largely blamed for Morant’s knee injury during Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said the Warriors guard “grabbed” the knee of the Grizzlies youngster and yanked it, leading to the issue.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ja Morant Tonight

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant needs some help. Morant was spectacular vs. the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough. Memphis fell in a blowout. If it wasn't for Morant, what was a 20-point deficit for most of the night might have been closer...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Jalen Brunson
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Posts A Series Of Cryptic Messages After Warriors Beat Grizzlies: “What This Means?”

Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the game, there is absolutely no doubt left about his abilities on the basketball court. Not only did he take over at times during the regular season in spectacular fashion, but he has also continued his stellar play in the playoffs. He struggled against the Minnesota Timberwolves a little bit but has been a huge problem for the Golden State Warriors, absolutely demolishing them in Game 2 to help his team get the win.
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls for Two Bucks Stars to Be Suspended After Game Three

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 103-101 in a hard-fought Game Three. Besides Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 42-point double-double, the main story of the game was, unfortunately, the officiating. There were missed calls on both sides. The game was, indeed, very physical, and some plays by the Bucks’ stars Giannis and Bobby Portis led the controversial Skip Bayless to call for their suspensions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Sportsnet New York
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic Being Named The MVP: "NBA Voters Need To Watch Basketball... Joel Embiid Was Robbed."

Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Monday with a concrete update on the NBA's MVP race for the 2021-22 season, explaining that Nikola Jokic had received the votes that will ensure he wins consecutive MVPs. The news was not unexpected, Jokic looked like he had the lead in the race going into the playoffs, although his Nuggets did fail to perform in the postseason.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks Eyeing Jalen Brunson As Mavs Battle Suns For WCF Appearance

The Dallas Mavericks currently are engaged in a 2-2 series tie with the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals. While they are focused on earning a spot in the Western Conference Finals, teams like the New York Knicks are already eyeing potential offseason moves. Jalen Brunson has been linked...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
Big Blue View

Should the Giants have drafted Nakobe Dean?

Should the New York Giants have drafted Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean? During the 2022 NFL Draft, Dean’s free fall was a mystery. A player thought to be a potential late-first or early-second round pick, Dean fell all the way to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 83. Voters in this...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has more shade for Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is quickly joining the ranks of Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee among Shaquille O’Neal’s most hated. The retired center great O’Neal had more shade for the Utah Jazz big man Gobert during an episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” this week. O’Neal’s co-host, Spice Adams, suggested that Gobert could have held a prime O’Neal to 12 points, and O’Neal was not having it one bit.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy