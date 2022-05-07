No extension for Mitchell Robinson with Knicks?

Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks can agree to an extension until June 30. The two sides discussed an extension over the course of the season. At one point prior to the trade deadline, the sides were far apart on the numbers for a possible extension. Based on that, it seems that Robinson will enter the summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Michael Scotto: I’ve heard some people in that front office that have an eye for Jalen Brunson. I’ve also heard there are people in the front office that could see Mitchell Robinson, who’s an unrestricted Knicks free agent, as a guy that they’d also look at. Deandre Ayton’s name has been floated out there too. My observation on this is guys like Brunson and Robinson are targets for Detroit because they’ll command less money (than Ayton). With Ayton, you’d have to give him a full max to try to get him there and out of Phoenix going into his (restricted) free agency. I think that would be tough. Whereas, with Brunson, Dallas knows there’s going to be a market for him. One of the reasons they got Spencer Dinwiddie was a hedge to cover themselves depending on what the market bears for Brunson. The Knicks have Robinson entering free agency and also have an eye for Brunson with the relationship with Leon Rose. They do need a point guard looking ahead. Immanuel Quickley is there, but it seems like he’s viewed as a microwave scorer off the bench, and Tom Thibodeau likes him off the bench in that role. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022

Robinson has played the best ball of his career lately, adding a 10-point, 16-rebound, four-block, four-assist, three-steal effort Friday to a solid run of games. An unrestricted free agent at season’s end, he has hesitated to sign an extension before free agency starts and figures to have suitors among the Pistons, the Thunder and, if they can work the cap space, the Mavericks. -via Newsday / March 14, 2022

Early free-agent rumble to pass along involving those same Knicks: Detroit is said to have a strong interest in unrestricted free agent-to-be Mitchell Robinson. -via marcstein.substack.com / March 13, 2022