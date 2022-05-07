Arrest made in Friday mass shooting

NOPD arrested Alex Madison today on a murder charge in the ongoing investigation of a homicide incident on Friday on Alcee Fortier Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway that left two men dead and four injured.

At about 2:14 p.m. on May 6, NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting at the location. Upon their arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead by EMS on scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During investigation, NOPD learned of four additional adult male gunshot wound victims in this incident arriving at local hospitals for treatment.

Investigation remains active and ongoing to identify additional suspects in this incident. No additional details are currently available.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to anonymously call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.