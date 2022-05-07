ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Keir Starmer ‘confident’ that ‘beergate’ did not breach lockdown rules

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
 3 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer said he is “confident” that he did not breach lockdown rules by having a beer and curry at a campaign event.

The Labour leader spoke after Durham Constabulary confirmed it was  investigating claims an evening event attended by the Labour leader with other senior party figures and activists  last year might have broken pandemic social distancing regulations.

But Sir Keir said: “As I have explained a number of times, I was working in the office, we stopped for something to eat.

“There was no party, no breach of rules, I am confident of that.”

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, the Labour leader added: “The police have obviously got to do their job but meanwhile I am here in Scotland because we have had a fantastic set of results.”

He also said that while he has called for Prime Minster Boris Johnson to quit  after he was fined for attending a party at Westminster during lockdown, he would not be resigning.

Instead he said he was focused on the next general election after his party “did really well” in the local elections.

Asked if he would be the person leading the party into the next Westminster election campaign, Sir Keir said: “I will be taking them into that general election, I am really pleased.”

His comments came after he was accused of hypocrisy by Tories, with cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi questioning why Sir Keir was not resigning after the Labour leader had called for Boris Johnson to quit while under investigation over the No 10 partygate row.

Labour allies of Sir Keir said he would be cleared by police and there was a sharp contrast between him and the Prime Minister.

Durham Police said they had reversed an earlier decision on the case that no offence had been committed, after receiving “significant new information”.

Police have not said what sparked the probe but The Times reported a “key factor” was confirmation that deputy leader Angela Rayner attended the evening. Labour had previously denied she had been present.

The Daily Telegraph said the so-called “beergate” investigation will take up to six weeks, with those suspected of having breached lockdown rules due to be sent questionnaires.

Sir Keir, a former director of public prosecutions, said on Friday in London – having returned from a victory lap around the country following Labour’s local election successes – that he did not believe the event had breached the rules.

This message was repeated by allies on Saturday, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting telling the BBC that he would not “entertain” the prospect of Sir Keir resigning over alleged lockdown rule-breaking last April.

“I have absolute faith and confidence that Keir Starmer did the right thing all the way along,” he said.

“He’s maintained that all the way along. He’s someone who practises what he preaches, and as I say the police have looked at this before and found no case to answer.

“We’re confident that’ll be the case this time.

“I think the contrast between Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson will be even sharper because I do think it’s ridiculous, actually, after everything that we’ve seen, Boris Johnson is still there and Conservative MPs haven’t removed Boris Johnson.”

Sir Keir had called for Mr Johnson to resign because he was under investigation by Scotland Yard and, asked why the Labour leader was not following his own standard, Mr Streeting said: “Police looked at this before, they found no case to answer, no action was taken.

“We expect that to be the outcome now.”

I think that this is a non-story

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens

Asked whether Sir Keir would resign if he had broken the law, shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens told Times Radio: “I think if we get to that situation, which I think is extremely unlikely on the basis that Durham Police have already investigated this complaint and found that no rules have been broken, I’m sure Keir will make a statement at that point.

“I think that this is a non-story, a kind of smear that’s been going on to time with the local elections to try and hold up a Tory party that is so badly damaged by the behaviour of the prime minister.”

Former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said Sir Keir should “consider his position” if he is fined.

“I think if he actually gets a fixed-penalty notice he really has to consider his position,” she told LBC.

“I don’t think he will, I think this is a lot of hype built up by the Tory press, but if he were to get a fixed penalty notice he would have to consider his position.”

Education Secretary Mr Zahawi told Times Radio: “We’ve got to let the police carry out their investigation and that’s only right and responsible.

“I do think, though, that the public will be uncomfortable with the hypocrisy. I think he’s used one in three of his PMQs to talk about parties instead of focusing on the cost of living.

“He has tweeted himself saying that if you’re under investigation, a criminal investigation, then you should resign.”

The police faced mounting pressure in the final weeks of the local election campaign to re-examine allegations of wrongdoing by the opposition leader.

This came after footage emerged of Sir Keir drinking a beer at a constituency office in Durham in April 2021 while campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Sir Keir previously said no restaurants or pubs were open at the time of the alleged offence and the hotel he and his colleagues were staying in did not serve food, so “if you didn’t get a takeaway then our team wasn’t eating that evening”.

In January, Sir Keir said the Prime Minister “needs to do the decent thing and resign” after he became embroiled in lockdown breach allegations.

Ms Rayner also wrote on Twitter: “Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is under police investigation, how on Earth can he think he can stay on as Prime Minister?”

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those to have already been fined for breaking Covid laws.

The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
The Independent

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month.The scheduled June visit to the UK, which comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, 11 months.However, the visit also raises the question of where the couple will stay during their time in the UK.According to The Sun, the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Why does the crown have its own car?

Queen Elizabeth’s crown has arrived in its own car to the State Opening of Parliament that was carried out by her son Prince Charles.The diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown sat on a cushion as it was transported in a vehicle, with only the driver and two other men inside.The vehicle travelled in a convoy, with three other cars tailing it, to the House of Lords. The other cars were carrying other crown jewels, including at least two ceremonial maces that were so long that they poked out of the windows.On arrival at the Palaces of Westminster, a white-gloved senior member of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Gene editing of animals and plants to get green light

Boris Johnson’s government will push ahead with legislation to allow the gene editing of animals and crops in a bid to improve Britain’s agricultural productivity.The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill outlined in the Queen’s Speech is aimed at promoting “efficient” farming and food production – stripping out rules inherited from the EU after Brexit.Gene editing is considered to pose less of a risk that genetic modification (GM) since it does not involve the introduction of DNA from another species.But the practice is still controversial, with campaigners warning about potentially “catastrophic” animal welfare implications from a “high-tech free-for-all”.The use of technology has...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Asylum seekers in Rwanda wait years for decisions and two thirds are rejected, says Home Office report

Asylum seekers in Rwanda are sometimes forced to wait years for a decision and two-thirds are ultimately rejected, according to a Home Office report.As Priti Patel’s plans get underway for migrants seeking refuge in Britain to be shipped 4,000 miles away to have their claims considered, a new assessment published by the department highlights shortcomings in the Rwandan asylum system.As well as delays and a high refusal rate, the document cites evidence that both LGBTQ+ people and individuals from the Middle East face discrimination in the asylum decision-making process, with these groups more likely to be rejected.And it quotes...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: Why protesting the threat to abortion rights outside Kavanaugh’s home is wrong

I just hung up with a pro-life activist. I am pro-choice. Yet we had a civil, enjoyable conversation about what we can do to promote the health and welfare of expectant mothers, especially those with unexpected or unwanted pregnancies. These conversations are increasingly rare, but they are so important. Indeed, the fabric of our democracy depends on them.The leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, which indicates that Roe v Wade – and thus a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion – may soon be overturned by the Supreme Court. Since then, the nation has been rocked by demonstrations from...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘We’re looking at the future’: Royal history as Charles opens parliament

The Prince of Wales offered a glimpse of his future role as head of state on Tuesday as he opened the new session of parliament in the absence of the Queen.The monarch reluctantly pulled out on the advice of royal doctors due to her continued mobility problems – and watched the proceedings on television from Windsor Castle.In his full regalia – Admiral of the Fleet uniform, medals and honour insignia – Charles, with the Duchess of Cornwall, achieved what one royal commentator described as “another part of his training”, albeit a duty he probably did not want to fulfil...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

