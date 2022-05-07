ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Assembly election result ushers in new era: Michelle O’Neill

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMIIR_0fWMbsHt00

The Assembly election result in Northern Ireland “ushers in a new era”, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.

As counting continued on Saturday afternoon, the republican party appeared to be closing in on a historic victory by overtaking the DUP to become the largest party at Stormont .

Shortly after 4pm on Saturday, 72 of 90 Assembly seats had been filled.

Sinn Fein currently has 23 seats while the DUP have 19, the Alliance Party 15, the Ulster Unionists (UUP) seven and the SDLP on five, with three others.

The Alliance Party has also enjoyed a successful election and will emerge as the third biggest party at Stormont, while the UUP and SDLP have had disappointing results.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie was elected in Upper Bann despite earlier fears he could lose his seat.

In her declaration speech in Magherafelt after topping the poll in Mid Ulster, Ms O’Neill said: “Today represents a very significant moment of change.

“Today ushers in a new era which I believer presents us all with an opportunity to reimagine relationships in this society on the basis of fairness, on the basis of equality and the basis of social justice.

“Irrespective of religious, political or social backgrounds my commitment is to make politics work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWDDx_0fWMbsHt00

In a press conference shortly afterwards, party president Mary Lou McDonald said the Stormont powersharing Executive needed to be re-established.

She said: “We look forward to an Executive being established, I look forward to Michelle O’Neill being nominated as first minister and to have politics that delivers for people.

“We would appeal to everybody to take stock, take breaths and really assess the huge responsibility that all of us carry.

“Collectively we have an obligation to get government up and running.”

The DUP collapsed Northern Ireland’s powersharing Executive earlier this year as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, and has vowed not to re-enter government until their concerns are met.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has said nothing can be delivered without government in Northern Ireland after her cross-community party’s election success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CKSs_0fWMbsHt00

Speaking at the Jordanstown count centre on Saturday after party candidate Patricia O’Lynn had won the final seat in North Antrim from DUP veteran Mervyn Storey, Mrs Long said she was excited about what her party could achieve at Stormont.

She said: “We went to the electorate based on a record of strong delivery in the last two-and-a-half years.

“We need to get in there (Stormont) on Monday because without government we can’t deliver anything in Northern Ireland.

“I think given all the challenges that we face, if we squander this opportunity people will not forgive us, so we need to get in there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWhIH_0fWMbsHt00

The DUP, led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, will comfortably retain its position as the largest unionist party despite a drop in its overall share of the vote.

Speaking at the count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Sir Jeffrey said unionism “has held its ground”.

“The unionist vote remains strong, we are the largest designation in the Assembly, I think there is a lot of spin around results and I’m very pleased with how the DUP has done in our constituencies,” he said.

“We’ve held a remarkable number of seats where people were predicting all kinds of negative things, so we have strong foundations, we continue to build on them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuIB5_0fWMbsHt00

Asked whether Northern Ireland will have devolved government in 2022, Sir Jeffrey said: “Let’s cross all the bridges when we get to them.”

He also said he will make it clear next week whether he will return to Stormont or remain at Westminster.

“The party officers will sit down, we will consider what we need to do now to get the action that is required from the Government, I will be making my decision clear on all of that early next week,” he told the BBC.

Sir Jeffrey was elected on the first count in Lagan Valley.

UUP leader Mr Beattie said voters had flocked to Alliance because they had been “turned off by angry, negative unionism”.

He said: “I am from Upper Bann, I have had to make unpopular decisions in the direction of the party as party leader and that may well have had an effect on me, but these are the sort of things you go through all the time when you’re thinking about an election.

“People are going to the likes of the Alliance Party in droves because they’re being turned off by that angry, negative unionism.”

TUV leader Jim Allister retained his seat in North Antrim, but it is looking unlikely his party will win any further seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUuBD_0fWMbsHt00

Some 239 candidates stood across 18 constituencies.

Five Assembly seats are up for grabs in each of the 18 constituencies.

Northern Ireland uses the single transferable vote proportional representation electoral system.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tweaked legacy prosecution proposals met with opposition

A move to tweak a plan to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles-related crime has been met with opposition.There was outrage last year when the Government unveiled proposals to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles offences.The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill appears to have been tweaked in response to the almost universal opposition to the original proposals.It is described as being aimed at providing better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.However both Sinn Fein and the DUP as well as victims’ groups have expressed opposition.Details outlined following the Queen’s Speech revealed the focus remains on ending what the Government...
WORLD
The Independent

Situation surrounding Northern Ireland Protocol now very serious – Johnson

The situation surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol is “now very serious”, the Prime Minister has indicated.Boris Johnson spoke to Irish premier Micheal Martin about the post-Brexit arrangements on Tuesday.In a Downing Street account of the call, the two leaders agreed on the vital importance of restoring the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland as soon as possible.The Prime Minister was said to have made clear that the situation in respect of the protocol was now very serious.The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK Government would take action to protect peace and political stability in Northern Ireland if solutions could not be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Northern Ireland veterans to get immunity from prosecution with Troubles bill

Boris Johnson’s government has revealed its controversial plan to bring in legislation to end the prosecution of veterans over Troubles-related killings and other legacy cases.The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech is aimed at making sure former soldiers are given immunity from criminal prosecution.It will also see a new, independent commission set up to help families find out what happened to loved ones in cases involving former members of the security forces and ex-paramilitaries.The government says veterans involved in hundreds of cases will be expected to provide information to the new commission – leaving...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Jim Allister
Person
Michelle O'neill
Person
Mervyn Storey
The Independent

‘Game is up for the union’, says Blackford as he calls for Scottish referendum

The “game is up for the union”, the SNP’s Westminster leader said, as he called for another Scottish independence referendum following his party’s victory in the local elections.Ian Blackford added that the SNP is not seeking the Prime Minister’s “permission” for indyref2, as the only permission it would need is the “democratic permission of the Scottish people”.He also called on the Government to deal with the cost-of-living crisis by bringing forward an emergency budget following the agenda-setting Queen’s Speech.The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP said the Conservatives had suffered a “democratic drubbing” in the local polls, adding it was the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s Speech: Boris Johnson accused of abandoning families to poverty

Boris Johnson has been accused of abandoning British families to a life of poverty, after his legislative programme for the coming year contained no new measures to deal with the cost of living crisis.One think tank described the package set out in the Queen’s Speech as “cosmetic surgery for an economy facing a heart attack”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also denounced it as “a thin address, bereft of ideas or purpose” delivered by a government “whose time has passed”.Mr Johnson told MPs that measures including a Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to enable councils to boost renewal of run-down...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s speech – live: Lack of cost of living help ‘shows Tories don’t have a clue’

Labour MPs have criticised the government for a lack of strategy in tackling the cost of living crisis in today’s Queen’s speech.MP Zarah Sultana spoke out against the measures laid out at the State Opening of Parliament, saying the government has failed to “outline any plans to solve” the “biggest fall of living standards since records began”. She added that the speech “shows the Tories don’t have a clue what life is like for ordinary people”. Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons that the government had to face up to the cost-of-living crisis and the challenge of a stagnating...
POLITICS
The Independent

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state.In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.With the Queen’s advancing years, the move has been interpreted as a significant shift in the prince’s responsibilities in his role supporting his 96-year-old mother.The monarch reluctantly pulled out on the advice of royal doctors...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy