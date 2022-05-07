ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

London Mayor visits Eid celebrations in Trafalgar Square

By Eleonora Girotto
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x73hD_0fWMbn7U00

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined Muslims celebrating during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square , London.

Sadiq Khan told PA Media it was “fantastic to be back” because of the “vibe and atmosphere.”

This is the first celebration of the religious festival taking place in Trafalgar Square since 2019, as people did “the right thing and stayed home” to help prevent the spread of Covid during the Pandemic.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Controversial former Tower Hamlets mayor back in power in London borough

Controversial former mayor Lutfur Rahman has come out on top in the London borough of Tower Hamlets.Mr Rahman was previously forced to step down after an election court found him guilty of corrupt and illegal practices, and he was banned from running for office for five years.But he faced no criminal prosecution.On Friday, after being elected mayor of Tower Hamlets on the second round, defeating incumbent John Biggs of Labour, Mr Rahman urged people to “judge me on what we will do for you”.Mr Rahman, of the Aspire party, won 40,804 votes, with Mr Biggs on 33,487.Election commissioner Richard Mawrey...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

'Sadiq Khan is touring America while London falls to knife crime': Mayor faces backlash over £10M taxpayer-funded trip as critics say they'd 'rather he spent it on Hammersmith Bridge' - and accuse him of hypocrisy for 'encouraging international air travel'

Sadiq Khan has faced a furious backlash from Londoners concerned about spiralling crime rates and outstanding projects in the capital as he continues his taxpayer-funded tour of the United States. London's mayor was slammed by social media users who berated the whistle-stop tour as a 'waste of money', instead recommending...
TRAVEL
BBC

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan begins US tour in New York

Sadiq Khan has arrived in New York to begin a tour of the US aimed at boosting London's economy. Over the next four days, the mayor of London will travel to San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. The tour includes meetings with senior politicians and business leaders at Google...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oxford: Suspected World War Two grenade 'magnetically fished' from River Thames

The removal of a suspected World War Two grenade that was "magnetically fished" out of the River Thames closed a key city centre road. Thames Valley Police said officers temporarily closed Park End Street in Oxford at about 17:00 BST on Sunday. A spokesperson said the grenade was "significantly corroded"...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Trafalgar Square#The Square#Eid#Muslims#Pa Media#Covid
The Guardian

UK local elections: how London turned from blue to red

The most expensive property on the Monopoly board is Mayfair, which also happens to be the most exclusive expanse of real estate in real-life London. Flush with private equity firms, eye-wateringly expensive restaurants and luxury car showrooms, it voted Labour in last week’s local elections and helped swing Westminster council away from the Tories for the first time since the Beatles were in the charts with Can’t Buy Me Love.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month.The scheduled June visit to the UK, which comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, 11 months.However, the visit also raises the question of where the couple will stay during their time in the UK.According to The Sun, the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
The Independent

'Succession' star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

Actor and activist James Cromwell has gone from “Succession’s” Uncle Ewan to real-life supergluin’ — pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter on Tuesday to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk.The 82-year-old Oscar nominee, known for “Babe: Pig in the City” and “L.A. Confidential,” channeled his role as the crotchety, anti-capitalist brother of a billionaire media mogul for the protest organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a "Free the Animals" T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Artist Michael Armitage to design new £1 coin

Artist Michael Armitage will design a new £1 coin which will enter circulation next year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.The new design for the reverse or “tails” side of the coin will mark its 40th anniversary and it will be revealed later this year.During a Royal College of Art’s (RCA) reception on Tuesday, Mr Sunak announced that Mr Armitage’s new design will celebrate the culture, creativity, and heritage and history of the UK in the 21st century.Mr Sunak said: “I am delighted that Michael will lend his vision to the creation of this new £1 coin design in its 40th...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Nick Ferrari claims he’s a person of colour during bizarre LBC interview

Nick Ferrari claimed he is a person of colour during a bizarre interview with a guest on LBC.The radio presenter suggested “white is a colour” as he discussed racism with Mike Bankhole, a Ph.D. candidate at King’s College London.“I’ve got a very strange last name to British people, so they’re going to say where am I from,” Ferrari said.“Well, I am of colour, of course, because I’m white, white is a colour.”After Bankhole tried to argue, Ferrari quickly asked, “Am I not a person of colour if I’m white?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Richard Madeley says he ‘would put money on’ Meghan Markle running for presidentNcuti Gatwa reacts to being cast as Doctor Who on Bafta red carpet‘I’d like to see the hoes’: Newsreader’s hilarious gardening report goes viral
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Leeds Half Marathon: Thousands of runners hit the city's streets

More than 5,000 people have run around Leeds for the city's 2022 half marathon. The course left the city centre via Meanwood Road, went north to Moortown and curved west via the ring road. Runners passed through West Park and Horsforth before a long straight section along Kirkstall Road back...
WORLD
The Independent

Sadiq Khan meets Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor during US trip

Sadiq Khan has met with Hillary Clinton in New York on his tour to boost London’s tourism and tech industries.The Mayor of London attended a meeting with the former US presidential hopeful at the Clinton Foundation offices in Manhattan on Monday to discuss issues facing the capital as well as recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.He has also taken in the views of the city while walking its streets as well as meeting its mayor Eric Adams, who dubbed him “the rock star of mayors”.Mr Khan could be seen laughing and joking while engaging in small talk with Ms Clinton after their...
WORLD
The Independent

Railway stations to display flowers to boost passengers’ mental health

Train passengers will be greeted by colourful flowers at major stations across Britain to boost passengers’ mental health.Network Rail said it hopes the installation will “lift people’s spirits” during their journeys.The Brighter Journeys initiative aims to raise awareness of the free Hub of Hope app, which helps users access support if they are struggling with mental health.The flowers will initially go on display at London Liverpool Street station between Monday and Wednesday to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.The installation will then be moved to these stations: Leeds, Edinburgh Waverley, Birmingham New Street, Stevenage, East Croydon and Cardiff.A survey of 5,136...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy