ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMJ2T_0fWMbmEl00

Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade , saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”.

The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week.

Justice Thomas, a hardline conservative who has strongly advocated reversing the landmark 1973 ruling, made passing reference to the outcry during an appearance at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday.

The 73-year-old said that as a society, “we are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like”, according to Reuters .

“We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that,” he said.

In a question-and-answer session with a former law clerk, he referred to the “unfortunate events” of the past week, and said that he worried about declining respect for institutions.

“It bodes ill for a free society,” he added.

Protesters have gathered at the Supreme Court in Washington DC every night since Justice Samuel Alito’s draft memo revealing that the court could overturn the landmark Roe v Wade case law was published by Politico on Monday.

On Wednesday, a ring of 2.4metre-high, non-scaleable fencing was erected around the courthouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kmg1j_0fWMbmEl00

Abortion rights supporters have also gathered in mostly peaceful protests in cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Sacramento and Denver.

The leaked opinion sparked a storm of controversy as it appears to show the conservative bloc of the court is set to end the right to abortion nationwide, and give states the authority to determine their own laws.

Chief Justice John Roberts later confirmed the authenticity of the document and opened an investigation into the leak, calling it a “betrayal”.

Justice Alito cancelled a public appearance at another judicial conference on Friday.

In March, it was revealed that Justice Thomas’s wife Ginni Thomas had repeatedly pressured former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Justice Thomas was also the sole dissenting vote in the court’s January decision that rejected Donald Trump’s bid to withhold documents from the 6 January panel.

Comments / 92

sassy
3d ago

Says the man who’s wife tried to help overthrow a election I hope those people screaming outside the Supreme Court make their way to his home so he can’t sleep at night

Reply(6)
44
roland guay
3d ago

The Supreme Court has been corrupted by Members who lied to Congress in order to get their position on the Court.

Reply(7)
41
nv_matt ,wolf
2d ago

So then why did you lie??!! Stop bullying the world! We know who you're wife is.. and you both should be ashamed...we know how you voted in the past 1-8 your the only one who voted in case FOR your wife 🤔

Reply(2)
16
Related
Salon

It looks more and more like the Supreme Court leak came from the right

Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Chief Justice#The Supreme Court#Reuters#Politico
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WNCT

NC Supreme Court won’t hear case of Rev. Barber’s conviction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has refused to hear the appeal of a civil rights leader who was convicted of trespassing during a 2017 demonstration inside the Legislative Building. The state Supreme Court announced on Friday that it had denied the request of the Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro for the […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

SCOTUS ‘Pissed Off the Wrong Generation,’ Gen Z Activists Say

Youth across the country are organizing for abortion rights in response to the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showing that a majority of justices are ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This Supreme Court does not represent Gen Z or the future we imagine for our country,” Voters of Tomorrow, the youth-led organization behind the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden voted to overturn Roe v Wade in 1982 saying women don’t have ‘sole right’ to say what happens to bodies

In the nascent days of his political career, Joe Biden had disapproved of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court and said women did not have “the sole right to say what should happen” to their bodies.Mr Biden, who had become a senator in 1973, had made the remarks a year later.“I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far,” he had told the Washingtonian magazine in 1974.“I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body,” Mr Biden had said as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy