ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Wigan fight back to clinch Challenge Cup final spot after victory over St Helens

By Ian Laybourn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4TKV_0fWMbihr00

Matt Peet will lead out his home-town team in the Betfred Challenge Cup final in his first season as head coach after Wigan hauled themselves off the ropes to claim a stunning 20-18 victory over holders St Helens .

The Warriors dominated the first half of their semi-final at Elland Road to lead 14-0 but looked to be on their way out when holders Saints, completely out of sorts in the first 40 minutes, found a purple patch and ran in three converted tries to go in front.

But winger Liam Marshall settled a pulsating tie with a spectacular 90-metre try – his second of the match – to secure a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

Peet, at 38 the youngest head coach in Super League , began the season largely as an unknown after being promoted from within to succeed Adrian Lam but he is now guaranteed a place in the club’s glorious history as they prepare to make a record-extending 33rd Challenge Cup final appearance.

Saints were desperate to retain the trophy and coach Kristian Woolf decided Jonny Lomax had recovered sufficiently from a bicep injury sustained in the last match to take his place in his starting line-up but he looked anything but as he slotted into the full-back role on defence with his arm heavily bandaged.

Lomax tried to pull the strings on attack but Saints were disjointed for most of the first half half despite the willing efforts of utility back Jack Welsby and 22-year-old Ben Davies , who was making only his fifth senior appearance in the absence of Lewis Dodd, Will Hopoate and Regan Grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvK9H_0fWMbihr00

Winger Josh Simm’s failure to catch Cade Cust’s high kick gave Wigan a dream attacking position and they made the most of it as centre Jake Bibby created the chance for Marshall to cross for the opening try with just two minutes on the clock.

Fumbles by Liam Byrne and Harry Smith enabled Saints to set up camp inside the Wigan half and they were pressing for an equalising score when the game took its first dramatic turn.

Right winger Bevan French looked a certain scorer after pouncing on a loose ball 20 metres from his own line but Welsby got back to halt his progress with two ankle taps as he was eventually brought down just short of the Saints line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItU45_0fWMbihr00

However, St Helens second rower Joe Batchelor was sent to the sin bin for holding down French in the tackle and Wigan took advantage of the extra man as Cust dummied his way over for their second try.

Smith was wide with both conversion attempts but the Warriors extended their lead after 28 minutes when second rower Liam Farrell – the England forward who is in the form of his life – wrong-footed the St Helens defence to sprint through a yawning gap for a third try.

Smith made it third time lucky with the conversion attempt as Peet’s men led 14-0 at the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1pBp_0fWMbihr00

As well as being clinical on attack, Wigan were energetic and accurate in defence and Saints’ only threat came just before half-time when centre Mark Percival collected Lomax’s kick over the defence on the last tackle but was tackled short of the line.

Whatever Woolf said at half-time did the trick, though, as they blew the game wide open with two tries in three minutes.

Burly Tongan centre Konrad Hurrell proved unstoppable after taking Welsby’s pass 10 metres out from the line to score the first, while winger Tom Makinson palmed the ball back into the grateful arms of Lomax, who had hoisted the high kick, for the second.

Makinson kicked both conversions to bring his side to within two points and Saints went in front after 56 minutes when skipper James Roby scored an opportunist try, belying his age with a mazy run that took him all the way to the line.

Makinson’s third goal took him to 999 points for St Helens and made it 18-14.

But the game took another final twist after 68 minutes when Marshall swooped on a loose ball after Lomax’s pass failed to find Welsby and went on a 90-metre sprint for his second try that put Wigan back in front and on their way to the capital.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wasps boss Lee Blackett in dark about potential return for Christian Wade

Wasps boss Lee Blackett is unaware of Christian Wade’s possible return to rugby union after revealing there has been no contact with the club’s acclaimed former wing.Wade departed the Ricoh Arena for the NFL in 2018 but the move has not worked out and the 30-year-old has been released by the Buffalo Bills, fuelling speculation over his next move.As the fourth highest try-scorer in Gallagher Premiership history, Wade would be welcomed at any number of clubs and he has hinted on social media that a change might be afoot.Another good week in the bag but what’s the next move though??...
NFL
The Independent

IMG deal will ‘reimagine’ rugby league

Rugby league has confirmed a long-term deal with IMG which its governing bodies say will restructure and “reimagine” the sport in order to maximise its commercial potential.The Rugby Football League and Super League Europe issued a joint statement to announce the widely expected 12-year agreement with the New York-based global sports, events and talent management company.The statement read: “The Rugby Football League (RFL) and Super League Europe today announce a 12-year strategic partnership with IMG.. to reimagine Rugby League and its competitions in the UK.“IMG has assembled a team of experts across its Media business and the Endeavor network to...
RUGBY
The Independent

What are Uefa’s new proposed Champions League changes?

Uefa’s executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss proposals to usher through the most significant changes to the Champions League in a generation.Last April, days before the failed European Super League plot was launched, Uefa announced that reforms to the Champions League had received unanimous backing from the European Club Association and Uefa Club Competitions Committee.It confirmed plans to change the format of European football’s top club competition from 2024, giving the tournament its first new look in 20 years. The proposals were not met with the same level of backlash that greeted the Super League plans but have...
UEFA
The Independent

Erling Haaland follows in father’s footsteps in making Man City move

Erling Haaland will become the latest man to follow in the footsteps of his father when he plays in the English top flight.The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker’s move to Manchester City will unleash his blossoming talent on the Premier League, where his dad Alf-Inge played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds and City during the 1990s and early 2000s.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the men who have previously achieved similar feats – beginning with another pair who both briefly represented City.Peter and Kasper SchmeichelHappy birthday son. Only 35 years between the two pics. Who would’ve thought…...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Byrne
The Independent

Steven Gerrard details ‘signs of progress’ at Aston Villa and summer targets

Steven Gerrard has hammered out the details at Aston Villa where he has seen “signs of progress” and where he needs to bring in targets in the summer transfer window.Gerrard joined Villa in 2021, joining from Rangers, and has so far steered the club to 11th in the Premier League. The club finished 11th last season too and so bosses may be wanting to see more results in future. The former Liverpool captain has outlined what he’s looking for in the summer and where Villa have shown progress.“We have had to try to manoeuvre the team away from danger and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy