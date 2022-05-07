ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley survival hopes suffer major blow with defeat to Aston Villa

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYtUe_0fWMa5fW00

Mike Jackson suffered his first defeat in caretaker charge of Burnley as a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa deepened the Clarets’ relegation worries.

Steven Gerrard did both Everton and Leeds a big favour as his side ripped Burnley apart – Emi Buendia made the most of only his second start since February with a goal and an assist, Danny Ings haunted his former employers with a fourth goal in four against them, and Ollie Watkins applied the killer blow.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet thumped home a stoppage-time consolation goal for Burnley but the damage had already been done – perhaps doubly so with key defender James Tarkowski hobbling off in the second half.

Jackson had taken an unlikely 10 points from a possible 12 since replacing the sacked Sean Dyche last month but a fourth straight victory – which would have matched Dyche’s tally all season – proved well beyond his side as Villa, who sent Norwich down last weekend, were clinical in front of goal.

Defeat means Burnley could end the weekend back in the bottom three if Leeds and Everton can pick up points from tough fixtures away to Arsenal and Leicester respectively on Sunday.

In a week where it emerged relegation would mean Burnley’s owners must immediately repay a “significant” proportion of a £65million loan taken out during their takeover in December 2020, this was a result to concentrate minds at Turf Moor after a superb few weeks under Jackson.

With Philippe Coutinho having made it six games without a goal or an assist last weekend, Gerrard handed Buendia a start as one of four changes to his side, and the Argentinian needed a little over half an hour to register one of each.

Ings had already threatened once, curling wide after cutting in from the left, but he made no mistake when Buendia’s pass split Burnley’s centre-halves with seven minutes gone to allow him a simple finish.

Burnley spirits were not immediately dampened and they looked bright going forward in search of a response, but they struggled to carve out clear chances with Ashley Barnes, thrust into a first start since September due to injuries to Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez, off the pace.

All the while Villa were a constant threat as they exposed gaps at the back.

A mix-up between Charlie Taylor and Nick Pope almost allowed Buendia sight of an open goal but he scuffed his shot from outside the box.

Wout Weghorst twice went close for the hosts, but it was Villa who doubled their lead in the 31st minute.

Burnley failed to deal with a deep cross, allowing Watkins and Ings to work the ball for Lucas Digne. He pulled the ball back to the penalty spot where Buendia side-footed the ball home with the help of a deflection off Tarkowski.

Frustration grew around Turf Moor. As fans were screaming for a foul on Weghorst, McNeil nicked the ball away and ran towards goal, only to hit a tame effort straight at Martinez from close range – making it 43 shots without a goal this season for the winger.

Things got worse after the break when Tarkowski hobbled off to be replaced by Kevin Long, and their defence was left exposed as Watkins killed them off with only seven minutes of the second half gone.

John McGinn had space to send in a cross and Watkins was afforded the freedom of the penalty area to head past the stranded Pope, sealing a win which lifts Villa to 11th.

Though Cornet rounded Martinez to lash home a consolation strike at the death, this was an ominous defeat given the Clarets must go to Villa Park in 12 days’ time for one of the three matches left in which they can secure their Premier League future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Erling Haaland the final piece of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City jigsaw?

Pep Guardiola said last year that scoring goals is the “most difficult thing in football”.It is no wonder then that the Manchester City manager was so keen to bring Erling Haaland to the Etihad Stadium, as the Norwegian has made the task look easy throughout his young career.An agreement has been reached in principle for Haaland to join City from July 1 after the Premier League champions triggered his 60million euros (£51.25million) release clause from Borussia Dortmund.His signing concludes City’s long search for an out-and-out striker, having failed in their attempts to extract Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.It is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland follows in father’s footsteps in making Man City move

Erling Haaland will become the latest man to follow in the footsteps of his father when he plays in the English top flight.The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker’s move to Manchester City will unleash his blossoming talent on the Premier League, where his dad Alf-Inge played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds and City during the 1990s and early 2000s.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the men who have previously achieved similar feats – beginning with another pair who both briefly represented City.Peter and Kasper SchmeichelHappy birthday son. Only 35 years between the two pics. Who would’ve thought…...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard details ‘signs of progress’ at Aston Villa and summer targets

Steven Gerrard has hammered out the details at Aston Villa where he has seen “signs of progress” and where he needs to bring in targets in the summer transfer window.Gerrard joined Villa in 2021, joining from Rangers, and has so far steered the club to 11th in the Premier League. The club finished 11th last season too and so bosses may be wanting to see more results in future. The former Liverpool captain has outlined what he’s looking for in the summer and where Villa have shown progress.“We have had to try to manoeuvre the team away from danger and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola refuses to speak until Manchester City transfer is ‘completely done’

Pep Guardiola has all but confirmed that Erling Haaland will join Manchester City but refused to be drawn on the specifics of his imminent transfer.City are set to trigger Haaland’s £64m release clause and complete a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who has already established himself as one of the world’s best centre-forwards at the age of just 21.Haaland is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad and become one of the club’s highest earners, having also courted interest from Real Madrid.Guardiola has always refused to comment on City’s longstanding interest in Haaland but softened that stance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Wout Weghorst
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Ashley Barnes
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Manchester City agree deal with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign star striker Erling Haaland.Regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, the 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side from RB Salzburg midway through the 2019-20 season.There has been widespread talk of a move to City in recent months and the Premier League leaders have now confirmed a deal to sign Haaland from Dortmund.Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

May 10 (Reuters) - English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday. Billed as the Charm City Match, due to the city's nickname, the July 16 game will kick...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Wasps boss Lee Blackett in dark about potential return for Christian Wade

Wasps boss Lee Blackett is unaware of Christian Wade’s possible return to rugby union after revealing there has been no contact with the club’s acclaimed former wing.Wade departed the Ricoh Arena for the NFL in 2018 but the move has not worked out and the 30-year-old has been released by the Buffalo Bills, fuelling speculation over his next move.As the fourth highest try-scorer in Gallagher Premiership history, Wade would be welcomed at any number of clubs and he has hinted on social media that a change might be afoot.Another good week in the bag but what’s the next move though??...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy