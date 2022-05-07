Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Coady snatches late equaliser

Chelsea FC are on the verge of a sale, with the club confirming in the early hours of Saturday that a deal had been struck with LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly .

Since Roman Abramovich put the Blues on the market in March there have been dozens of reports, interested parties and bids, with the Boehly bid - which also includes Hansjorg Wyss and Clearlake Capital - ultimately set to complete a deal worth £4.25bn in total . That constitutes £2.5bn to buy the shares of the club, along with a further £1.75bn committed to future spending in several areas including the women’s team, the academy and club infrastructure.

Details are still emerging over the full implications of the bid but a 10-year block on the sale of shares indicates this will be a long-term purchase, while the deal could go through around the end of the current Premier League season.

Conor Coady then struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolves away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, heading home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

Wolves had trailed for much of the game after Chelsea’s out-of-form striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice in two second-half minutes before Francisco Trincao pulled one back and Coady claimed a point.

