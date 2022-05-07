ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Coady snatches late equaliser

By Karl Matchett
 3 days ago

Chelsea FC are on the verge of a sale, with the club confirming in the early hours of Saturday that a deal had been struck with LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly .

Since Roman Abramovich put the Blues on the market in March there have been dozens of reports, interested parties and bids, with the Boehly bid - which also includes Hansjorg Wyss and Clearlake Capital - ultimately set to complete a deal worth £4.25bn in total . That constitutes £2.5bn to buy the shares of the club, along with a further £1.75bn committed to future spending in several areas including the women’s team, the academy and club infrastructure.

Details are still emerging over the full implications of the bid but a 10-year block on the sale of shares indicates this will be a long-term purchase, while the deal could go through around the end of the current Premier League season.

Conor Coady then struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolves away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, heading home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

Wolves had trailed for much of the game after Chelsea’s out-of-form striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice in two second-half minutes before Francisco Trincao pulled one back and Coady claimed a point.

Follow all the news and reaction to the Chelsea sale, plus Chelsea vs Wolves below:

Steven Gerrard details ‘signs of progress’ at Aston Villa and summer targets

Steven Gerrard has hammered out the details at Aston Villa where he has seen “signs of progress” and where he needs to bring in targets in the summer transfer window.Gerrard joined Villa in 2021, joining from Rangers, and has so far steered the club to 11th in the Premier League. The club finished 11th last season too and so bosses may be wanting to see more results in future. The former Liverpool captain has outlined what he’s looking for in the summer and where Villa have shown progress.“We have had to try to manoeuvre the team away from danger and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

May 10 (Reuters) - English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday. Billed as the Charm City Match, due to the city's nickname, the July 16 game will kick...
BALTIMORE, MD
Manchester City agree deal with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign star striker Erling Haaland.Regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, the 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side from RB Salzburg midway through the 2019-20 season.There has been widespread talk of a move to City in recent months and the Premier League leaders have now confirmed a deal to sign Haaland from Dortmund.Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wasps boss Lee Blackett in dark about potential return for Christian Wade

Wasps boss Lee Blackett is unaware of Christian Wade’s possible return to rugby union after revealing there has been no contact with the club’s acclaimed former wing.Wade departed the Ricoh Arena for the NFL in 2018 but the move has not worked out and the 30-year-old has been released by the Buffalo Bills, fuelling speculation over his next move.As the fourth highest try-scorer in Gallagher Premiership history, Wade would be welcomed at any number of clubs and he has hinted on social media that a change might be afoot.Another good week in the bag but what’s the next move though??...
NFL
