ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Southampton fans turn on Ralph Hasenhuttl after Brentford defeat

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krGE8_0fWMZqWB00

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl faced the wrath of his own supporters as his side were comfortably beaten at Brentford .

The Bees eased to a 3-0 victory as skipper Pontus Jansson and recalled Yoane Wissa struck in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer’s first Brentford goal all-but rubber-stamped their top-flight status.

Saints, meanwhile, are stuttering towards the end of the season and are still not mathematically safe from the drop, albeit a catastrophic series of results would be required to see Hasenhuttl’s side relegated.

They never looked like winning just a second league game in their last 10 and Hasenhuttl’s hopes of a strong end to the campaign are all-but over.

He had called for more goals from his forwards and refreshed his frontline as Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja came back into the starting XI, but the Austrian ended the afternoon facing something of a mutiny from the away end.

Saints were fast out of the blocks, Broja stinging the palms of David Raya only to then be flagged offside before Stuart Armstrong dragged a shot wide from a tight angle.

But it was the hosts who should have taken the lead as Rico Henry’s low centre fizzed across the box where Mathias Jensen failed to convert from close range.

That seemed to spark Brentford into life and Wissa forced Fraser Forster into a low stop before the Bees struck twice in rapid succession.

Jansson opened the scoring as he turned home Ivan Toney’s drilled pass for his second goal in four games.

The lead was doubled just 79 seconds later, referee Michael Salisbury doing well to give Brentford an advantage as Christian Eriksen was fouled, the loose ball falling for Wissa who made no mistake with a cool finish past Forster.

Wissa missed a glorious chance to extend the lead further still as Eriksen’s free-kick was knocked back across goal to the forward, who turned over under close pressure.

Adam Armstrong thought he had halved the deficit just before the break but his smart finish was ruled out for offside as Brentford deservedly went in ahead.

There was less goalmouth action in the second half, Broja seeing calls for a penalty turned down after Raya had swiped at a loose ball and missed.

The Brentford goalkeeper palmed away a good strike from substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi as the visitors attempted to stage a late rally.

James Ward-Prowse has again proven his free-kick abilities this season and the Saints skipper saw a deflected set-piece flash over the bar.

Brentford went down the other end and missed a string of chances, with Toney’s miskick the worst of the bunch as Southampton survived a goalmouth scramble.

The points were soon wrapped up, however, as Ajer skipped over a Kyle Walker-Peters challenge and finished between the legs of Forster.

The goal heralded a negative reaction from the travelling Southampton fans, who rained down chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as Hasenhuttl watched on.

For Brentford, a first Premier League season could yet end in style with Thomas Frank’s side now having reached 43 points, the same as their fellow promoted clubs – Watford and Norwich – combined.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard surprisingly names Jude Bellingham and Mateo Kovacic in his top six midfielders in the world currently... with pair joining Fabinho, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Mason Mount in Aston Villa boss' list

Steven Gerrard has sprung a surprise by naming Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in his top six midfielders in the world right now. The Aston Villa boss is regarded as one of the finest midfielders to have ever played the game, scoring 185 goals for Liverpool in 710 appearances along with 21 in 114 England caps.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard details ‘signs of progress’ at Aston Villa and summer targets

Steven Gerrard has hammered out the details at Aston Villa where he has seen “signs of progress” and where he needs to bring in targets in the summer transfer window.Gerrard joined Villa in 2021, joining from Rangers, and has so far steered the club to 11th in the Premier League. The club finished 11th last season too and so bosses may be wanting to see more results in future. The former Liverpool captain has outlined what he’s looking for in the summer and where Villa have shown progress.“We have had to try to manoeuvre the team away from danger and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wasps boss Lee Blackett in dark about potential return for Christian Wade

Wasps boss Lee Blackett is unaware of Christian Wade’s possible return to rugby union after revealing there has been no contact with the club’s acclaimed former wing.Wade departed the Ricoh Arena for the NFL in 2018 but the move has not worked out and the 30-year-old has been released by the Buffalo Bills, fuelling speculation over his next move.As the fourth highest try-scorer in Gallagher Premiership history, Wade would be welcomed at any number of clubs and he has hinted on social media that a change might be afoot.Another good week in the bag but what’s the next move though??...
NFL
The Independent

Manchester City agree deal with Borussia Dortmund for striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign star striker Erling Haaland.Regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, the 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side from RB Salzburg midway through the 2019-20 season.There has been widespread talk of a move to City in recent months and the Premier League leaders have now confirmed a deal to sign Haaland from Dortmund.Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy