ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Responds to Dan Ventrelle’s Claims About Raiders Owner

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djMRH_0fWMVLAU00

The league announced it “will promptly look into” the allegations after Friday’s news.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle dropped shocking allegations about the organization following the news that he was no longer team president. The NFL issued a response on Friday night.

Ventrelle alleges that Raiders owner Mark Davis “created a hostile work environment,” and once the former president acknowledged this, he was fired.

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President,” Ventrelle said. “I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.”

In the NFL’s response sent to Front Office Sports , the league announced that it would be looking into the allegations further.

“We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We will promptly look into the matter.”

Ventrelle claims there were “multiple written complains” about Davis and the Raiders work environment. The former president also says he informed the NFL “to protect the organization and its female employees.”

The NFL did not provide additional information about when the investigation will begin, or about who will conduct it.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven .

Comments / 6

Related
Fox News

Antonio Brown made 'valid points' about Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL star says

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman said Friday Antonio Brown’s rant about Colin Kaepernick wasn’t far off. Brown appeared in multiple podcasts during the week and said Kaepernick has been treated "good" since he left the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season. Brown remarked on Kaepernick’s Nike deal,...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Wichita Eagle

A new No. 10 for the KC Chiefs: Check out the numbers assigned to the team’s rookies

The Chiefs assigned jersey numbers to their rookies, including a new No. 10., ahead of this weekend’s annual rookie minicamp. Formerly worn by star receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded this offseason to Miami in exchange for a pile of draft picks, No. 10 will be worn this coming season by Isiah Pacheco, a running back selected out of Rutgers in the seventh round of the recent NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Broncos Receive Depressing Update on 2022 Season

Of course, approximately 4,685 miles of the aforementioned total is allocated toward October's matchup against the Jaguars in London, the Broncos' first international contest since 2010. It's the farthest trip the club will take all year, seven hours ahead of Colorado. “It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drew Lock#American Football#Front Office Sports
The Spun

Look: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick

The Kentucky Derby weekend is typically a fun one for Bill Belichick. While the New England Patriots head coach doesn't take much rest in the offseason, he usually enjoys some horse racing in the off months. A couple of years ago, Belichick was spotted at one of the Triple Crown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Paid Tribute To Erin Andrews This Week

NFL fans - and sports fans in general - took to social media to pay tribute to Andrews on her birthday. Erin and Charissa discussed their birthdays - including a big one for Charissa - on the podcast this week. Happy birthday to both of them!
NFL
The Spun

Notable Quarterback Wants To Play For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are probably pretty set at the quarterback position, but one notable former top draft pick reportedly has interest in playing in Dallas. Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has interest in being Dak Prescott's backup. Griffin III, who reportedly impressed some scouts with his 40-yard dash time...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: The 6 Super Bowl Favorites After The NFL Draft

With the NFL offseason well underway, OddsChecker dropped the Super Bowl odds for some of the league's top teams following the 2022 NFL Draft. And according to the folks over there, the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to take home next season's Lombardi Trophy. Per OddsChecker's Matt O'Leary:. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Told Rookie To Attend His Graduation

There's a reason that Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is one of the most respected men in the NFL. And it's things like telling a rookie to attend his own college graduation that help explain why. The Commanders held their rookie minicamp over the weekend. But wide receiver Jahan...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy