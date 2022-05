CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Cole Kirschsieper knows the path to be a starter isn’t always easy. The Illinois pitcher has worked hard to get to where he is now; the team’s ace and Friday night go-to-guy. The Illini (26-19, 12-6 B1G) are 8-4 overall in games Kirschsieper has started. “That was always a goal of mine,” […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO