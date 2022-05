The opening stages of the Giro d'Italia in Hungary are done and dusted and there are promising signs of a fascinating battle developing between the two main favourites. The first strike went to Richard Carapaz who was on the right side of the four-second split at the opening day uphill finish in Visegrád. Okay, it was mainly caused the Caleb Ewan crash in the sprint, but nevertheless, the Ineos Grenadiers leader was well placed for the majority of the 5.5km climb to the line.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO