Click here to read the full article. Joey King — who snagged an Emmy nomination for Hulu’s The Act — has been tapped to headline another weighty limited series for the streamer. The actress will star in Holocaust-themed drama We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel of the same name. Written and EP’d by Morning Show and Bates Motel vet Erica Lipez, Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family’s struggle to survive and reunite after being separated at the start of World War II. Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon) will serve as director and EP. “Georgia...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO