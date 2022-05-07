ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ozark Boss Not Ruling Out a Spinoff: 'There's Some Interest There'

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6wK5_0fWMThSm00

Click here to read the full article.

The following contains spoilers from the series finale of Netflix’s Ozark.

As the saying goes: When one Ozark door closes, another Ozark door opens .

With the serial thriller’s four-season run officially in Netflix’s rearview mirror, showrunner Chris Mundy tells TVLine that a spinoff is not out of the question. Far from it, in fact.

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch,” the EP shares. “There’s nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

A new series focused primarily on fan favorite Ruth Langmore (played by Emmy winner Julia Garner) would’ve been an obvious spinoff avenue to take. However, the character’s death in the series finale rules out that possibility.

“There are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things,” Mundy allows, before acknowledging, “I’m sure people probably would’ve been happier if Ruth was out there.”

Any potential offshoot would need to be wholly distinct from the OG series, Mundy maintains. “It was really important for me to end this show,” he says of the mothership. “This is the work we did, we did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its own distinct thing, even though it’s in our universe.”

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 14

Related
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
TVLine

SVU Recap: Stabler Finally Met Benson's Son, Noah — How'd It Go?

Click here to read the full article. The two most important men in Olivia Benson’s life officially met in Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU. Benson’s son, Noah, was introduced to her former police department partner, Elliot Stabler, for the first time after Mother’s Day brunch. Noah gave his mom a collage of photos of the two of them together, a gift that brought her to happy tears. And after they left the restaurant, they ran into Stabler, holding a bouquet of flowers, on the street. “Happy Mother’s Day. You look great,” he told Olivia. He said he and the kids were headed to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Anne Heche
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is There a Season 5 of ‘Ozark’? Is Season 4 the Last Season?

Sometimes when a show ends, you know that’s the final episode. Either everyone dies or they accomplish their goals. That’s not the path Ozark takes in Season 4. As we’ve covered before, Ozark’s latest season ends on a cliffhanger that is sure to leave some fans searching for more episodes. Sadly, your search is over. Ozark Season 4 is the final installment of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s stellar crime drama. Wondering why this series ended when it did and what its future may hold? Here’s what we know. Will There Be an Ozark Season 5? No, there will not be an Ozark Season 5....
TV SERIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozark
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘Hated it’: Ozark finale voted the series’ worst-ever episode as viewers shun ‘disappointing’ ending

The finale of Ozark has divided audiences, with the episode achieving the lowest audience rating in the series’ history on IMDb.Netflix’s hit crime thriller came to an end last week, releasing the last group of episodes from its fourth and final season.Major spoilers follow for the ending of Ozark...The series finale, entitled “A Hard Way to Go”, saw fan-favourite character Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) meet her end at the hands of Camila Elizondro (Veronica Falcón) as retribution for murdering Javi.At the very end of the episode, Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) breaks into the Byrde home and discovers the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Ozark’s Sofia Hublitz on Being Charlotte Byrde, and Being Herself

It’s a simple question posed by Ozark’s Charlotte Byrde, played by newcomer Sofia Hublitz—who stars alongside her fictional parents Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), brother Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), and neighbor Ruth (Julia Garner)—early on in the first season of the Netflix original series. Viewers of the crime drama, which recently released the last seven episodes of its fourth and final season after becoming one of the most popular shows in the U.S., know that very question would unfurl a seemingly never-ending answer: her white-collar parents were “laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. I shit you not,” as her mother so eloquently divulges.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy