ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Making Free School Meals the New Normal: One State's Plan For Funding

By Faith Miller
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9Hl4_0fWMTga300

W ith less than two weeks left in the legislative session, lawmakers in Colorado announced a new proposal to permanently fund free school meals.

House Bill 22-1414 would refer a ballot measure to Colorado voters, asking them to approve a cap on itemized and standard tax deductions for individuals earning a federal adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more per year. The bill was introduced April 29 and advanced by a House committee on Tuesday.

The measure would raise about $100 million a year to reimburse districts for meals provided to students who weren’t federally eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, provide grants to help school districts buy locally produced food, increase pay for cafeteria staff, and more. If voters approved the ballot measure in November, free, universal school meals would kick in starting with the 2023-2024 school year.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

Sponsors of HB-1414 include Reps. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez of Denver and Dafna Michaelson Jenet of Commerce City, along with Sens. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood and Rhonda Fields of Aurora, all Democrats. Earlier in the session, the same group of lawmakers introduced a different bill to make school meals permanently available at no cost to Colorado families.

Advocates were hoping to see an amendment to that original bill, Senate Bill 22-87 , to make school meals a one-year program and use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund meals for the the 2022-2023 school year only, with the expectation that the ballot measure could fund the program in future years. It would take approximately $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to reimburse school districts for free meals in 2022-2023, according to Ashley Wheeland, policy director for Hunger Free Colorado.

Now, lawmakers say that money is unlikely to be available, meaning districts won’t be able to continue providing free meals to all kids next school year.

Universal free meal waivers to soon expire

School meals have been available for free to most Colorado students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the pandemic hit in 2020, forcing K-12 education to go remote, then-President Donald Trump’s U.S. Department of Agriculture made its school meals program more flexible so that organizations could distribute grab-and-go meals to students when schools were closed. Subsequent nationwide waivers allowed schools to continue to provide meals to all kids with federal funding through June 2021. In April 2021, USDA extended the free meals through June 2022, describing them as part of the Biden administration’s commitment to safely reopening schools.

“During the COVID pandemic, we saw the federal government step in, and really … step up for our kids,” Gonzales-Gutierrez said during HB-1414’s Tuesday hearing.

But with many competing priorities at the Legislature, Wheeland acknowledged that advocates are unlikely to get the funding to pay for school meals in fall 2022 and spring 2023.

“Part of the reason to introduce the referred measure is because the ongoing cost means that we need more dollars from voters,” Wheeland said.

Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, a Commerce City Democrat, said legislators had looked at different ways to permanently fund school meals, including by creating a program that would only cover free breakfast. Ultimately, though, funding the first year of a universal free meals program with one-time money was something they were “reticent to do,” Moreno told reporters Tuesday.

Using federal COVID-19 relief money for school meals in 2022-2023 would create “an expectation that if the ballot measure doesn’t pass … that the Legislature would be able to continue funding,” Moreno said.

Proposed cap on income tax deductions

The ballot measure proposed in the newly introduced HB-1414 would use a similar maneuver to one that lawmakers enacted last year through House Bill 21-1311 , Democrat-led legislation that sought to make Colorado’s tax code more equitable . HB-1311 capped itemized deductions for people with annual incomes of over $400,000, at $30,000 in deductions for individuals and $60,000 for couples.

The ballot measure would significantly lower the cap, applying it to both itemized and standard deductions for people earning $300,000 or more. The cap would be set at $12,000 for individuals and $16,000 for couples. Additional revenue generated through the ballot measure would be used for school meal reimbursements, local food purchasing grants and smaller programs in HB-1414.

Besides Hunger Free Colorado, organizations backing HB-1414 include the progressive advocacy groups Colorado Center on Law and Policy and Great Education Colorado, as well as Junior League of Denver, a women’s volunteer organization.

During HB-1414’s first hearing Tuesday, some members of the House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee expressed doubts about the idea that all kids should get free meals regardless of income level.

“My kids are all grown, but if I had kids, how can I sit here and say my kids should have a free lunch if I’m making six figures? I don’t think that’s right,” Rep. Richard Holtorf, an Akron Republican, said at the hearing. “So I have a fundamental problem with the premise of the bill. People that could afford to pay need to pay to subsidize programs needed to help the people who need the subsidies.”

Advocates, however, point out that stigma and embarrassment keep some parents from signing up their kids for free- or reduced-price meals even though they’d be eligible. Families with mixed immigration status may also be wary of providing personal information to the government. Or, advocates say, low-income students might worry about getting judged by their peers, so they avoid accessing free breakfast or lunch when it’s not free for everyone.

A single parent with two kids in Colorado typically must earn less than $28,549 per year for the children to qualify for free meals, or less than $40,627 for reduced-price meals. But families who earn more than that can still face food insecurity.

Using data last updated in early March, the Living Wage Calculator from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests that a single parent with two children living in El Paso County would need to earn about $92,800 before taxes to afford child care, housing, transportation, food and other basic living expenses. A single parent with two kids in Arapahoe County would need $103,000.

The House committee voted 8-4, along party lines, to refer HB-1414 to the House Finance Committee. One lawmaker, Rep. Ron Hanks of Cañon City, was excused for the vote.

Wheeland said last Monday that she had not heard from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis about whether he would support the tax measure to permanently fund school meals. Polis’ office did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.

Advocates know Polis supports education, Wheeland said, adding, “We hope he’ll support making sure kids have food while they’re learning.”

Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Schools are swimming in COVID money—they should fund families with it

In a series of federal bailouts since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, public schools have received $190 billion extra to spend. Despite this windfall, a lot remains unspent, and states and even some public school districts have been accumulating record rainy day funds. Now, the Biden administration is...
EDUCATION
The 74

Proposed Charter School Funding Overhaul Sparks Opposition From NH Leaders

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are rallying against a Biden administration push to add new conditions for charter school federal funding, arguing the move would be overly burdensome and make funding difficult to qualify for.  In a letter sent April 18, Sununu joined 17 other Republican governors in […]
EDUCATION
The 74

State Money Could Follow Struggling Students to Private or Home School

Parents of students who are struggling to read in elementary school might soon have the option to pull their students out of public school and into private school or homeschooling, paid for with government subsidies taken out of the public education budget. Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s Senate Bill 203 would create the Reading Education Savings Account […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Akron, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The 74

From D.C. to the Cafeteria: A School Meals Primer

For more than 75 years, schools across the United States have provided more than just an education — they’ve also provided low or no-cost school meals, from breakfast to lunch to afterschool snacks. Research points to numerous benefits of school meals, including their role in alleviating food insecurity, supporting good nutrition, and increasing student achievement. […]
EDUCATION
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Parents Magazine

A New Law in Washington State Would Allow Foster Children To Stay With Relatives

When we think of the American foster care system, we tend to think of horror stories that stigmatize the state-by-state patchwork system of foster programs, like those of very young children sent to dozens of different homes where they are further neglected and abused. And while many of the heartbreaking stories are true, it is also true that there are people out there fighting to make substantial changes to help protect the kids who have no other choice. Enter Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Really Scary and Sad’: How School Counselors Got Caught in the GOP’s Culture-War Dragnet

Click here to read the full article. To hear Angela Mann tell it, a paralysis has set in among Florida school counselors and psychologists since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last month. They wonder if sponsoring their schools’ Gay Straight Alliance means they’ll have to break their students’ confidences. They’re confused about whether they can assess suicide risk if a student comes to them in crisis, or if doing so runs afoul of new requirements to ask parental permission first. They’re afraid they’ll be harassed by activists who accuse them of “government indoctrination.” In some...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meals#Free School#New Normal#House#Democrats#Senate
The 74

More Than 1,500 Books Have Been Banned in Public Schools, and a U.S. House Panel Asks Why

A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on April 7 examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, books […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

Why Schools in One State Are Asking Students For Ideas on Best Way to Use Funds

The focus of education research has pivoted to support schools’ efforts to address pandemic disruptions and missed learning, says a new report from the National Academy of Sciences.  The report calls on the Institute of Education Sciences — the research arm of the Education Department — to prioritize research on topics that became more salient […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Study: Congress May Move on State K-12 Bills

The barrage of new state legislation aiming to control how teachers can talk about race and sex has become one of the biggest education stories of 2022. But new research on the connection between local and national political parties indicates that the laws could also become a Congressional fixture next year. In a recently published […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
The 74

Lesson from Pennsylvania School Funding Lawsuit

In late March, following four months of sometimes acrimonious debate, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania ended arguments in the trial of William Penn School District, et al. v. Pennsylvania Department of Education, et al., a case challenging the constitutionality of the commonwealth’s school funding system. The case continues a long, contentious and storied history of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy