Insomnia Cookies has been delighting taste buds and indulging late-night cravings since it was founded by Seth Berkowitz in 2003. Berkowitz was a student at the University of Pennsylvania when he began the cookie delivery business out of his dorm room. Since then the company has outgrown the dorm room, though its stores still tend to pop up around college campuses, and has spread to over 100 locations. Cookies can be picked up or delivered fresh and warm to your door. And if you are not lucky enough to live near an Insomnia Cookies location, you can order from the brand's website. The company now offers cookies, brownies, and ice cream, all of which can be delivered or picked up until three o'clock in the morning. No one will ever have to go to bed without milk and cookies again!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO