ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Should you ever answer a spam call?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaAGb_0fWMRnpY00

(NEXSTAR) – Your phone rings. Or more likely, it vibrates. You look at the screen and it’s not your mom calling. It’s not your best friend. It’s an unknown number from a faraway area code. Or it’s exactly your area code, and a phone number that looks creepily similar to yours. Or maybe your cell carrier flashes up a warning, like “scam likely.”

If you don’t know who’s calling, is there any reason to pick up the phone?

We turned to an authority on the subject: Steven Carlson at T-Mobile, an expert on the company’s Scam Shield program.

“There’s really very little upside to answering a call that says ‘scam likely,'” Carlson said.

What happened to the ‘Do Not Call’ list?

“The types of tools that T-Mobile uses to detect scam calls when they enter our network are really sophisticated,” Carlson explained. The network’s database of flagged scam numbers updates every six minutes, he said. Plus, they detect callers that are spoofing other phone numbers, or callers that are sending out lots of calls, but not getting much in return.

There’s a small chance it’s a legitimate robocall that got mistaken for a scammer, Carlson admitted. But even if it is your kid’s school calling to announce a snow day or your doctor reminding you about your appointment tomorrow, they could always leave a message. Oftentimes, they also have the technology to reach you with an automated text message.

When you pick up the phone and it’s a scammer, “you’re basically confirming that someone else is alive on the other end and this is a legitimate phone number,” Carlson said.

In some cases, scammers are targeting a specific geographic area where they’ve seen success before. In other cases, they’re just mass-dialing random numbers and seeing if anyone picks up.

Map shows which cell provider gives your area best coverage

“Because the scammers are using these auto-dialers and this technology that just randomly picks phone numbers and pushes [calls] out … if you’re answering the phone, you’re saying this is a real person here and this number is right, so you should therefore continue to try it.”

That could lead to being inundated with even more scam calls.

You could also keep your phone from ringing so often by automatically sending unknown numbers to voicemail. Apple and Google both have settings you can enable on their devices that silence or block unknown callers.

When it comes to scam texts, the same basic advice applies: Just delete it and move on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

$20K missing from bedroom drawer

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An area resident is out some $20,000 she’d stashed away. On April 30, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a theft complaint in Venango Township. The resident said she was missing $20,000 which had been wrapped in tin foil and stashed in a drawer in her bedroom. She believed the theft had happened that […]
VENANGO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
YourErie

Police probe retail theft at Millcreek Mall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft at the Millcreek Mall. The incident occurred on April 29, 2022. Police reported that the suspect was involved in the theft of approximately $800 worth of merchandise from a local retailer. According to police, the suspect that they are trying to identify is a male, wearing […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Two facing attempted homicide charges after alleged shooting

Erie Police arrested two 20-year olds who are facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting at an occupied home on Lynn Street. Police charged Jahmeir Crockett and Tijon Harvey after a shooting in the 1400 block of Lynn Street. The shooting took place on March 17, 2022. According to police, the suspects allegedly fired multiple […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man facing additional robbery charges

A suspect already behind bars on robbery charges is now accused of committing two more holdups. Pennsylvania State Police charged 33-year old Christopher Zapolski with robbing Dollar General stores in Summit Township and Greene Township. These robberies took place in late-March 2022. District Judge Brian McGowan’s office confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Zapolski […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police probe shooting on W. 16th St.

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, May 7. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West 16th Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 7. According to police, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. The victim told police a man wearing a ski […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Study: 10 cheapest states to buy a home in 2022

The pandemic hasn't been kind to potential home buyers – skyrocketing prices and a lack of inventory have made buying a house impossible for some – but for those willing to move, a new study ranking the cheapest states to buy a home may offer some hope.
INCOME TAX
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy