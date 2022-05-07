ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Study: 10 cheapest states to buy a home in 2022

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGgHB_0fWMRiPv00

(NEXSTAR) – The pandemic hasn’t been kind to potential home buyers – skyrocketing prices and a lack of inventory have made buying a house impossible for some – but for those willing to move, a new study ranking the cheapest states to buy a home may offer some hope.

Experts don’t expect the eye-popping prices for homes in cities across the nation to go down any time soon, so it may be worth considering a move that would provide more house for one’s hard-earned cash. A new study from Rocket Mortgage projects the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022.

The study’s authors analyzed data measuring the 2021 movement of single-family house prices, the cost of living index, the house price index per state, and the median household income in all 50 states.

The cities with the most bidding wars on homes, according to real estate data

The study projects Tennessee to be the cheapest state to buy a home in this year, citing a low cost of living, lack of income tax and low property taxes.

Rank State Q4 2021 Measure Of Movement Of Single-Family House Prices Q4 2021 All-Transactions House Price Index Median Household Income
1 Tennessee 297.21 310.42 $68,600
2 Illinois 305.98 280.26 $85,000
3 Oklahoma 305.55 407.56 $67,000
4 Ohio 227.64 543.83 $75,300
5 Texas 273.25 519.47 $75,100
6 Virginia 271.16 451.12 $93,000
7 Indiana 250.48 630.57 $73,300
8 Delaware 272.6 409.83 $83,000
9 Iowa 390.94 363.17 $79,500
10 Mississippi 318.87 582.98 $60,000
(Rocket Mortgage)

The most expensive state was Oregon, followed by New Mexico, Alaska, Utah and Hawaii.

Hawaii shack with outdoor kitchen, bathroom finally sells for $160,000

When it comes to buying in this red-hot market, the mortgage company suggests favoring a better neighborhood over the house itself wherever possible – the property will hold more value when things slow down.

A smaller house in a choice neighborhood may mean long term savings because it will come with less taxes, utility costs and upkeep.

Lastly, consider buying a cheaper home that you can improve over time, raising the value of the home.

See the complete study for the full list of states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police probe retail theft at Millcreek Mall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft at the Millcreek Mall. The incident occurred on April 29, 2022. Police reported that the suspect was involved in the theft of approximately $800 worth of merchandise from a local retailer. According to police, the suspect that they are trying to identify is a male, wearing […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Price Index#House Prices#Rocket Mortgage
Benzinga

This Company Now Owns Enough Single-Family Homes To House The Entire Country Of Iceland

Single-family rentals has been one of the hottest real estate asset classes over the past couple of years as home values and rent prices have soared. The largest owner of this asset class in the U.S. is Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 82,758 single-family rental homes as of the end of the first quarter this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

We’re in a historically overvalued housing market, and these cities could see home prices drop 10%, Moody’s says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy