15-Year-Old Charged With Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old in West Nashville Friday Afternoon

 4 days ago

A 15-year-old is in custody this morning after a 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday afternoon at the intersection of Elizabeth Jordan Street and Indiana Avenue in West Nashville. Coordinated work throughout the night by Homicide and TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit detectives led to Lavell Newsome surrendering to officers early today. He is charged at Juvenile Court with criminal homicide for the death of Dominique Pirtle.

The investigation shows that Pirtle and Newsome arrived at the intersection in the same vehicle. Pirtle walked over to a car in the roadway to assist friends with changing a flat tire. Surveillance footage shows Newsome shoot Pirtle several times. Pirtle died at a local hospital.

Newsome ran to an Indiana Avenue residence where he changed clothes. He is then believed to have called his mother who is alleged to have driven Newsome from the area.

An arrest warrant charging Sharon Newsome, 40, with being an accessory after the fact has now been issued. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The pistol Newsome is believed to have shot Pirtle with was recovered inside a bedroom at the Indiana Avenue residence.

