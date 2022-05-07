Food Truck's Pursuit of Stolen Jeep on I-440 Friday Night Leads to Fatal Gunfire

What started with a Friday night confrontation at a food truck outside a market on Benton Avenue near the fairgrounds led to an alleged robbery of the two food truck operators, the theft of a Jeep, the pursuit of the Jeep by the food truck, and the fatal shooting of the Jeep driver on I-440 west prior to the Hillsboro Pike exit.

Bryan Covington, 24, was cooking in the food truck when he said three armed men approached demanding money that Covington owed one of them. Covington said he and a friend gave the men the cash they had, but it wasn’t enough. One of the men took the keys to Covington’s Jeep. To get the keys back, Covington and his friend agreed to drive to an ATM to get additional cash.

Covington and his friend headed to an ATM in the food truck while the man who took the keys followed in the Jeep. Covington said the Jeep suddenly made a U-turn and drove away. Covington’s friend, who was driving the food truck, also made a U-turn and pursued the Jeep. While on I-440, Covington said the Jeep slowed and the passenger window came down. He said he was in fear of being shot at, so he fired on the Jeep. The Jeep came to a stop. The food truck kept traveling, as Covington telephoned 911. He and his friend returned to the scene and waited for police to arrive.

The driver of the Jeep, believed to be a 27-year-old Nashville man, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. He carried no identification. His identity will be confirmed through fingerprints.

Covington and his friend were cooperative with Homicide detectives and gave detailed statements at police headquarters. After consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, no charges have been placed at present as the investigation continues.