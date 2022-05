WOODRUFF – Howard Young Medical Center is now offering Urgent Care, providing treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injuries. “We always want to do what is best for our patients and be here when they need us. When you suddenly need care, it can be very distressing,” said Heong P’ng, MD, an Aspirus Emergency Department Physician and Medical Director of Emergency Services at Howard Young Medical Center. “The Urgent Care option provides people with the assurance they can receive the health care they need when they just can’t wait.”

WOODRUFF, WI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO