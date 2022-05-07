ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ben Rortvedt begins rehab assignment for Yankees

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt, acquired in the offseason trade that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota, is beginning a rehab assignment on Saturday.

The Yanks announced that Rortvedt, who has yet to play this season due to an oblique strain, will be with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons on Saturday, beginning his journey back to the majors, where the Yanks could use an offensive boost from the catcher position.

Kyle Higashioka, after finishing among the league leaders in home runs in spring training, is batting just .152 with a .217 slugging percentage this season, while Jose Trevino, acquired from the Rangers after Rortvedt’s injury news, is hitting .212 and slugging .194. Both have been quality defenders behind the plate, but dreadful at the plate.

Rortvedt doesn’t figure to provide much of an improvement in that area, as he batted .169 with a .510 OPS in 98 plate appearances last season.

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

