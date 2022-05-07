Pens Game 3 notes-PK solutions, Jarry skating reaction

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – April 21 was the last time the Pens played and didn’t give up a power-play goal. Jakub Vrana, Noah Cates, Zack Hyman, Connor McDavid, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gustav Nyquist, Adam Fox and Ryan Strome all have extra-man goals against the Pens in the last six games.

Saturday morning before hosting Game 3 of the playoff series with the Rangers, the Pens believe they made have hit on something.

“We went over some film today that we think can bring us a little more success,” said Pens forward Brock McGinn. “I think we have to do a better job of bearing down and focusing on getting the puck down 200 feet and then not giving them as much time in zone.”

He would add the attention to detail component of a not secret-giving answer, but the look in his face spoke of more of a breakthrough than he was willing to disclose. Sullivan vowed after practice on Friday they were going into deep coaching discussions and film work.

It was a group that before this stretch was one of the best penalty-killing units in the league.

“There have been some bad bounces, some mistakes on our part,” said Pens forward Teddy Blueger. “Bad reads, bad execution, sometimes that’s how it goes and you have to work through it and get back at it.”

Faceoffs are an area not mentioned yet, that helps with the clears. Losing them has created the zone time which has created issues.

Jarry skating

As first reported by Pittsburgh Hockey Now's Dan Kingerski, Tristan Jarry skated before the team on the ice Saturday morning. It was the first time doing that since he broke his foot against the Islanders on April 14.

“It’s awesome to see Tristan tie up his skates and put the pads on,” McGinn said. “He was obviously very good for us all year. It’s nice to see him get back on the ice and try to get back here.”

“It’s always significant when a player takes that jump in the rehab process,” Sullivan said. “I’m not going to speculate on where he goes from here, but we are certainly real encouraged this day that he got on the ice. We will take it from there.”

Optional skate

Most decided to rest up before the 7p faceoff on Saturday. Those who participated in the optional morning skate--Nathan Beaulieu, Marcus Pettersson, Evgeni Malkin, Chad Ruhwedel, Drew O’Connor, Jeff Carter, Mark Friedman and Louis Domingue was the only goalie.

Home Ice

After a year in a bubble, a year with limited fans, now the full arena for a home playoff game for the first time in three seasons.

“Saturday night in Pittsburgh, I think there is no better night,” said forward Jake Guentzel. “It is going to be electric. I can’t wait to see it and how loud the fans are going to be.”

Photo credit 93.7 The Fan

“At home we are going to need our fans and hopefully they bring it and make it tough on the Rangers, like they did for us,” Blueger said. “It can make a huge difference in momentum swings and just give the guys energy at the right time. To just feel that support, it’s something we are not going to take for granted. We are going to need them.”

“We are excited,” Sullivan said. “We have a terrific fan base in Pittsburgh. For a small city it’s a major league sports town. We have a passionate fan base. Playoff hockey is the most exciting environment to be a part of. The fans are a huge part of that experience. Over the years, in my time here, they have been a huge boost to our group.”