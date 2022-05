Sony wants to sell 18 million PS5 consoles this year thanks to component supplies and encouraging game sales, but it may not go according to plan if more lockdowns take place in China to stop the spread of COVID-19. Asreported by Reuters, Sony's chief financial officer Hiroki Totok stated that the company "can procure enough components for 18 million units." Last year, the PS5 claimed the title of the fastest-selling console in US history and has reportedly sold 11.5 million units, despite console shortages. Now, Sony aims to sell even more, but it depends on whether further lockdowns in China take place.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO