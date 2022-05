The Bruins’ playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes is over halfway complete, with Game 5 approaching Tuesday night. What has the series shown us fans to date? A lot, and a little, all at once. What you need to know is this series is exactly as it started, tied up two games a side with a three game series remaining. The first team to two wins is going to advance out of the first round to face the winner of the New York Rangers / Pittsburgh Penguins series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO