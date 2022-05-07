Chillicothe gets filled with joy as citizens celebrate Yellow Day

CHILLICOTHE— Gloomy skies and the threat of rain did not stop downtown from shining bright on Friday in celebration of Yellow Day.

While people are encouraged to be joyful every day Yellow Day gives people a chance to intentionally choose goodwill and kindness. Businesses and local students joined in on the celebrations throughout the day by wearing yellow and promoting random acts of kindness.

Highland's Ice Creamery had items laid out for students to make blessing bags that will be taken to local homeless camps. They include snacks, water and cards made by the kids. In total students made 60 blessing bags to give to Community Action to help with their outreach. Owner Jane Highland, and other local businesses, helped with the planning of the bags in hopes that they will help those in need.

"I thought 'What could we do to help those who need kindness?'" said Highland.

Other businesses spread cheer by handing out balloons, popcorn and treats to students. At Julie's Shop on Paint students were able to play a carnival game where they picked ducks out of a pond to win small prizes.

Students were able to see firsthand how helping others can make everyone involved happy. They spread kindness by passing out cards, pinwheels, flowers and candy to people downtown. Students were also encouraged to use sidewalk chalk and leave encouraging messages.

During the day Mayor Luke Feeney, along with some students, stood on the courthouse steps and read his proclamation declaring Friday, May 6, 2022, Yellow Day in Chillicothe.

Other members of the community spoke to those in attendance including CEO of Adena Health Systems Jeff Graham and Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Throne. Both men led students in "Happy Yellow Day" cheers and reminded them to show love and kindness to each other and the community every day. Throne, who dawned an all-yellow suit, also announced that in the spirit of kindness Adena would be donating 3,000 diapers to the diaper drive Bottoms Up.

Author Adam Peterson, who had previously visited schools and read his book "Yellow," reminded students that Yellow Day can be every day. Peterson also noted how much Yellow Day has grown over the years, with it now being celebrated in 35 states over 8 countries. He told students Chillicothe has one of the biggest and best community celebrations of Yellow Day he has seen.

"Thank you all for making this the brightest town in the world," said Peterson.

Peterson and Ben Trotter use Yellow Day to remember Trotter's mom, Honor. She was a teacher who died in 2013 after a battle with cancer. Since her death they have used this day to keep her memory alive and to help inspire others to be a light like she was. Peterson's book helps to do this by telling new generations about Honor and her story.

Some businesses helped paint the town yellow by showcasing window art created by local artists. Windows across downtown featured bright colors, flowers and smiley faces reminding people to "Be the Yellow" by turning their grey skies into yellow ones.

In the afternoon music was played on the street corners encouraging students and parents to come and enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Some businesses helped attract adults to the celebration by offering special Yellow Day discounts. This celebration is as much for the students as it is for adults, who also have to opportunity to help spread kindness throughout the community.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

