Bradenton, FL

Florida lands commitment from this big-time 4-star OL

By Zachary Huber
 3 days ago
Florida landed its third recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Saturday when four-star interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris committed to the Gators over Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Harris joins head coach Billy Napier’s bump class along with four-star athlete Aaron Gates and three-star wide receiver Tyree Patterson.

Harris hails from Bradenton, Florida, and plays high school football at nearby IMG Academy. The 247Sports composite rankings have him as the 301st overall player and the 18th best player at his position.

He has made three trips to the Swamp so far in 2022 with all three coming in the last two months. Harris first visited Florida on March 5 and came back on the 26. His most recent visit occurred on April 14 for the program’s Orange and Blue game.

This is a significant recruiting victory for Florida and Napier because first off they are landing prospects from IMG Academy again after a long drought that defensive back Kamari Wilson broke last cycle. Secondly, the current coaching staff is landing four- and five-star talents after the previous staff struggled to do so.

