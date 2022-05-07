Almost 1,800 IRONMAN triathletes from 34 countries storm Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County was swamped Saturday by hundreds of the world's best triathletes who were in town for the 2022 Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast.

Juan Calle of Atlanta won the event with a time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 3 seconds. Kerry Girona of Orlando was the top women's finisher at 3:52:25.

The 1.2-mile swim portion of the race, which was to kick off the triathlon at 5:40 a.m., was canceled because of double-red flag conditions in the Gulf of Mexico. The cancellation was only the second in the 40-year history of the event.

“The conditions early today made the call (to cancel the swim portion) very easy. Double-red flags,” race director Benjamin Rausa said. “It was clear is was too dangerous.”

The top 10 men:

Juan Calle, Atlanta, Georgia, 3:26:03

Manuel Huerta, Miami, Florida, 3:29:04

Josh Eaton, Winter Garden, Florida, 3:31:26

Steven Gomez, Nashville, Tennessee, 3:32:47

Christopher Loy, Denver, Colorado, 3:33:23

Fabrizio Giovannini Fil, Chicago, Illinois, 3:35:54

Laurent Urrutia, Warda, Texas, 3:37:46

Nick Fragnito, Atlanta, Georgia, 3:37:52

Cheyenne Barraez, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 3:39:33

Guilherme Menge, Deven, Massachusetts, 3:40:23

The top 10 women:

Kerry Girona, Orlando, Florida, 3:52:25

Samantha Gower-Jackson, Bentonville, Arkansas, 4:06:59

Ashley Bigler, Franklin, Tennessee, 4:08:50

Tara Calkins, Nolensville, Tennessee, 4:11:47

Kelly Cory, Edgewater, Florida, 4:14:46

Stephanie Ray, Welland, Ontario, Canada, 4:17:27

Suzy Thomas, Franklin, Tennessee, 4:17:31

Jessica Pessoa, Land O' Lakes, Florida, 4:19:55

Jessica Bibza, St. Petersburg, Florida, 4:23:20

Jen Ingram, Katy, Texas, 4:24:02

Rausa said 1,780 triathletes from 49 U.S. states and 34 countries competed Saturday.

"It's very in line with what we did last year," Rausa said of participant numbers. "Coming back out of a COVID environment, we're slowly working back (near) our highest numbers. We like the numbers right now. They're going very good and improving every time we do a race."

With the swim canceled, triathletes climbed aboard their bikes for a 56-mile ride throughout Panama City Beach and the surrounding area before finishing with a 13.1-mile run.

The race created numerous traffic delays throughout the city.

The competition is one of two IRONMAN events held annually in Panama City Beach. The other, the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida, which occurs in November, boasts a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile run.

Rausa noted that 2022 marks the 40th year IRONMAN events have been held in Panama City Beach.

"We're able to put on a very, very high-level event, and people have trust and faith in what we do," he said of why the race is so popular.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Almost 1,800 IRONMAN triathletes from 34 countries storm Panama City Beach