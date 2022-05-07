ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Almost 1,800 IRONMAN triathletes from 34 countries storm Panama City Beach

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County was swamped Saturday by hundreds of the world's best triathletes who were in town for the 2022 Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast.

Juan Calle of Atlanta won the event with a time of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 3 seconds. Kerry Girona of Orlando was the top women's finisher at 3:52:25.

The 1.2-mile swim portion of the race, which was to kick off the triathlon at 5:40 a.m., was canceled because of double-red flag conditions in the Gulf of Mexico. The cancellation was only the second in the 40-year history of the event.

Unique triathlete: Panama City Beach IRONMAN competitor with Down syndrome adds to Guinness records

2021 event: 'A very well-oiled machine:' 23rd Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida kicks off

“The conditions early today made the call (to cancel the swim portion) very easy. Double-red flags,” race director Benjamin Rausa said. “It was clear is was too dangerous.”

The top 10 men:

  • Juan Calle, Atlanta, Georgia, 3:26:03
  • Manuel Huerta, Miami, Florida, 3:29:04
  • Josh Eaton, Winter Garden, Florida, 3:31:26
  • Steven Gomez, Nashville, Tennessee, 3:32:47
  • Christopher Loy, Denver, Colorado, 3:33:23
  • Fabrizio Giovannini Fil, Chicago, Illinois, 3:35:54
  • Laurent Urrutia, Warda, Texas, 3:37:46
  • Nick Fragnito, Atlanta, Georgia, 3:37:52
  • Cheyenne Barraez, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 3:39:33
  • Guilherme Menge, Deven, Massachusetts, 3:40:23

The top 10 women:

  • Kerry Girona, Orlando, Florida, 3:52:25
  • Samantha Gower-Jackson, Bentonville, Arkansas, 4:06:59
  • Ashley Bigler, Franklin, Tennessee, 4:08:50
  • Tara Calkins, Nolensville, Tennessee, 4:11:47
  • Kelly Cory, Edgewater, Florida, 4:14:46
  • Stephanie Ray, Welland, Ontario, Canada, 4:17:27
  • Suzy Thomas, Franklin, Tennessee, 4:17:31
  • Jessica Pessoa, Land O' Lakes, Florida, 4:19:55
  • Jessica Bibza, St. Petersburg, Florida, 4:23:20
  • Jen Ingram, Katy, Texas, 4:24:02

Rausa said 1,780 triathletes from 49 U.S. states and 34 countries competed Saturday.

"It's very in line with what we did last year," Rausa said of participant numbers. "Coming back out of a COVID environment, we're slowly working back (near) our highest numbers. We like the numbers right now. They're going very good and improving every time we do a race."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APTLw_0fWMMILG00

With the swim canceled, triathletes climbed aboard their bikes for a 56-mile ride throughout Panama City Beach and the surrounding area before finishing with a 13.1-mile run.

The race created numerous traffic delays throughout the city.

The competition is one of two IRONMAN events held annually in Panama City Beach. The other, the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida, which occurs in November, boasts a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PcUp_0fWMMILG00

Rausa noted that 2022 marks the 40th year IRONMAN events have been held in Panama City Beach.

"We're able to put on a very, very high-level event, and people have trust and faith in what we do," he said of why the race is so popular.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Almost 1,800 IRONMAN triathletes from 34 countries storm Panama City Beach

Comments / 3

Related
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
State
Massachusetts State
City
Panama City Beach, FL
County
Bay County, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Edgewater, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Winter Garden, FL
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ironman#Triathlete#Triathlon#Guinness
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
The US Sun

Sandals agent shared haunting final post about Bahamas resort one day before being found dead along with husband

A TRAVEL agent and mom of three posted scenic beach photos outside the Bahamas resort where she and her husband were found dead just one day later. Robbie, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, were two of the three US tourists who mysteriously died in the Sandals Emerald Bay resort over the weekend, Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, confirmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday started tracking the first tropical wave of 2022. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west at about 17 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy