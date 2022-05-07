It's Your Business includes Elizabeth Rogers, Colton Walker and the late Steve Coen

Hire

Stormont Vail Health announced that Elizabeth Rogers, M.D., has joined its Palliative Medicine & Supportive Care team, which provides an extra layer of care at any stage of an illness. “When people think about hospice and palliative care, they think of end of life and how sad that can be, which is true,” Rogers said. “But, it’s also really important work and my job is to make that as good of a transition as possible.” Rogers said sitting at the bedside for final moments a “profound moment, beyond words.” “I’m there to take care of my patients. I’m a physician and may be writing medications, but I’m a person, too, and I am there to know more about you than what it says in the medical chart.” Rogers is joining Stormont Vail after working as an assistant professor of hospice and palliative medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Grant

Kansas Grantmakers in Health, a collaborative network of the state’s six health care foundations, awarded $25,000 in grants to a pair of organizations that work to address food insecurity and access to healthy foods — causes important to the late Steve Coen, the former Kansas Health Foundation CEO who passed away in February and for whom the grants memorialize. The CEOs of the Health Forward Foundation, REACH Healthcare Foundation, Sunflower Foundation, United Methodist Health Ministry Fund and Wyandotte Health Foundation announced a $15,000 grant to Common Ground Producers and Growers in Sedgwick County and a $10,000 grant to Stafford County Economic Development. “Steve cared deeply about food security and ensuring that all Kansans had access to healthy food. He was especially concerned about underserved and rural communities that had limited or no access to grocery stores,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation CEO. “Under his leadership, the Kansas Health Foundation established the Kansas Healthy Food Initiative, a public-private partnership that has been instrumental in increasing Kansans’ access to healthy, affordable food.”

Certification

Clayton Wealth Advisors announced that associate wealth adviser Colton Walker earned his certified financial planner designation. With the designation, Walker also earned a promotion to wealth adviser at the firm. Walker’s achievement makes him the seventh team member at the Registered Investment Advisor to attain the highly respected financial services designation. The CFP mark emphasizes comprehensive financial planning to achieve clients’ goals, such as retiring or helping children pay for college. The CFP Board grants the certification only after the completion of extensive education, experience and ethics requirements. “I was elated,” Walker said. “I got started in financial planning because I love helping people. With the CFP credential, I can help them much more extensively.” Walker earned a bachelor’s degree in personal financial planning from Kansas State University and an associate’s degree in economics from Kansas City Kansas Community College.

