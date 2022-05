Whether you love him, hate him, or fall somewhere in between, Dak Prescott is the Cowboys franchise quarterback. Given the position he plays or the team he plays for, there will always be differing opinions about how he is doing his job. Due to all of the things that have already transpired this offseason, and what we know heading into 2022, Dak Prescott will have more pressure to push the offense forward. Let’s take a quick journey back in time to see what Dallas’ young QB has already had to overcome in his young career, and then what his prospects look like in 2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO