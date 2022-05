Steven Gerrard has sprung a surprise by naming Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in his top six midfielders in the world right now. The Aston Villa boss is regarded as one of the finest midfielders to have ever played the game, scoring 185 goals for Liverpool in 710 appearances along with 21 in 114 England caps.

