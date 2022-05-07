ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, VA

Olympian Sydney McLaughlin marries former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr.

By rsmallnyp
 3 days ago

These two certainly went the distance — for each other.

Sydney McLaughlin, who sprinted her way to two gold medals and a new world record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said “I do” to her longtime love, former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr., Friday.

The couple, who have been going strong since 2020, held their nuptials at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Va.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a very long time, so just excited that it’s finally here and we can say we’re married,” McLaughlin told People .

The bride, 22, wore a gown by Pallas Couture featuring an elaborate matrix of flowery appliqués and see-through lace sleeves, complementing the sumptuous number with a Vera Wang veil, Jimmy Choo heels and Zales jewelry. The groom, 27, wore a bespoke Brian Alexander suit with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

The newlyweds had a pre-wedding photo shoot in April, seen here.
Levrone popped the question to McLaughlin at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., in August 2021. The proposal ended an already triumphant month for the track star on an even higher note, having celebrated her 22nd birthday on Aug. 7 — a mere few days after her record-smashing sprint in Tokyo.

The newlyweds have long been open about their shared Christian faith. In her engagement announcement on Instagram , McLaughlin addressed her “future husband” by writing in part, “I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith. Andre, you are the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I’ve ever met. I see Jesus in you.”

In sharing the same news to his own followers, Levrone offered a quote from Song of Solomon 8:5: “Who is this coming up from the wilderness, leaning on the one she loves?”

The couple have been together since 2020.
As for their honeymoon? The pair plan to wait until after track season winds down.

McLaughlin told People, “We’re still figuring out where we want to go and what we want to do.”

She added, “Ultimately, just getting to wake up next to your best friend and tackle whatever challenges the day has is so exciting.”

LatinaNavyVeteran
2d ago

Best Wishes and Lots of Love. Sydney grew up in Catholic Schools in NJ all her life. Very Christian upbringing. I went to school with her dad. Congratulations and God Bless!

18
Marie Hedgepeth
2d ago

ooooh how sweet. congratulations to the two love birds god bless them and their union. a lontime fan.

24
Shirley Richardson
2d ago

simple, elegant, classy, beautiful. Best of Wishes in your Marriage. Stay Blessed!

The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Page Six

Page Six

