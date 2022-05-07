ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn baseball falls in game one vs Arkansas Razorbacks

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXLT0_0fWMIWb200

The Auburn Tigers dropped game one against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 18 Auburn lost game one of its three-game series against No. 3 Arkansas, 8-6, Friday night at Plainsman Park.

Auburn (31-15, 12-10 SEC) jumped out to a five-run lead through four innings, but Arkansas (35-11, 15-7 SEC) scored all 11 of its run in the fifth through eighth innings to overcome the deficit. The Razorbacks offense delivered three home runs on their way to the win.

“Those three-run homers are what wound up being the difference in this ballgame,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “We had a couple of miscues defensively, and we just could not pass it on clean enough as a pitching staff after Barnett.

“Our offense kept competing and battling and did enough for us to have success in this ballgame, but those three run-homers led to a three-run win for Arkansas.”

Mason Barnett was on the mound for the Tigers and evaded danger early to turn in a solid start. After surrendering a leadoff double to open the game, Barnett retired the next three batters to escape the inning unharmed. The junior ultimately worked four innings, allowing two run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Auburn struck for two in the third inning to grab an early lead. After a Blake Rambusch single and a Cole Foster walk, Sonny DiChiara was intentionally walked to load the bases. Bobby Peirce then reached on an errant throw from the shortstop, which allowed Rambusch and Howell to score on the play.

The Tigers added three more in the fourth frame. Brooks Carlson led off the inning with a solo home run to right-center. Brody Moore followed with a single to right field and advanced to third on a single from Foster. Rambusch dropped down a safety squeeze to plate Moore before Howell capped off the scoring with an RBI single through the left side of the infield to put Auburn up 5-0.

Arkansas responded with two runs of their own in the top half of the fifth, but the Tigers answered right back in their turn at the dish. Moore launched a solo home run to put the Tigers out in front, 6-2. The senior’s blast was his fourth of the year and left the yard at 104 miles per hour, traveling 392 feet.

The Razorbacks pushed across two more runs on a homer in the sixth before adding another four runs in the seventh to capture their first lead of the ballgame. Trailing 6-5, a three-run homer gave the visitors the lead for good.

Arkansas continued its late-game offensive output with a three-run homer in the eighth to put the Razorbacks up 11-6.

Nate LaRue and Foster led off the bottom half of the eighth with back-to-back doubles to decrease Arkansas’ lead to five. Peirce later recorded an RBI single in the inning to move the score to 11-8, which proved to be final.

Rambusch, Moore, LaRue and Foster led the way for the Tigers offense with two hits each.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. C.T. at Plainsman Park.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Got Booed Hard On Saturday

Dabo Swinney reportedly took in an Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday afternoon. The Clemson Tigers head football coach got booed by the crowd. It's not too surprising, considering Swinney was in Georgia Bulldogs territory. Still, the crowd could've been kinder, considering he was wearing a Braves hat.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Thompson
The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday. The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

2 Schools Are Emerging For Arch Manning: Fans React

There are reportedly two frontrunners emerging for the commitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. The New Orleans, Louisiana native has scholarship offers from every major program in America. Alabama, Florida,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

College football world needs Nick Saban but can’t have him

Athletic Directors and school Presidents are scrambling. What the college football world needs is Nick Saban in charge. Saban is not available, not even to save college football. The current mess was recently summarized by former Oklahoma coach, Bob Stoops,. right now nobody has control of anything… and I’m not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it. Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September. Who's going to be among the worst teams in college...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#College Baseball#The Auburn Tigers#Sec
KARK

What National Media Thinks of Hogs Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Prior to Sam Pittman’s arrival at Arkansas the Razorbacks had won eight games, one in the SEC, in a combined three years. The Razorbacks were looked at as a program that couldn’t compete in the SEC. That despite the fact from 1998-2011 Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino won 109 games and went to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons. The problem was the eight seasons from Petrino to Pittman the Razorbacks went 37-60.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
590
Followers
384
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy